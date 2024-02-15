You are wrong! The Vision Pro isn’t the future but Apple is about to change the world (again)

Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro will let you control things with your mind, and you will hate how much you'll love it





Apple Vision Pro might be today's biggest joke but it's also the future of mobile computing and entertainment

Sceptics underestimate how crazy the world has become: Apple Vision Pro will be "normal" before you know it

Let me give you an example with a feature I’d absolutely love to try on(which isn’t possible right now) - teleportation.While magicians use clever tricks to fool your brain into thinking it happened, and Japan’s bullet train gets pretty close, true “teleportation” is something humans haven’t been able to achieve, and likely never will.But what if I told you that you’d absolutely be able to be in the stands of a massive arena, watching your favorite team play your favorite sport, in full 360, with spatial audio coming from all around… while sitting in your living room? It’s not possible right now, but I’m willing to bet money that this is coming. And it’s the closest thing to teleportation we might ever get.All it takes to make it happen should be a bunch of high-end cameras and microphones that capture the sporting/musical event in real time, which you can attend by simply putting youron. In fact, would this be considered Virtual Reality? Yes, and no. It’s almost like watching TV but… way more immersive.To be fair, as it is, you already use your eyes and hands to control and navigate through the, which is already absolutely… insane. According to all the reviews, hand and eye-tracking works incredibly well on the, and does make you feel like you have superpowers.But wait until the real world starts responding to your actions and the Metaverse and universe collide - that’s when real magic would happen. Let me give an example…You know QR codes and how you point your phone at them, and you are immediately shown the restaurant menu, or opening times? Well, similar interactive points will eventually be found all around us, but guess what - you won’t need your phone.You’d be able to just look at something through your smart glasses, and it will… respond with information you might need. Like the way the Terminator can identify its target and everything about it.Trust me, it sounds futuristic now, but we are way closer to this freaky reality than you might think.In the end, this version of theisn’t the future - it’s very much the present, and that’s OK. And you should know that. And if you think you shouldn’t buy it - you’re absolutely right. But give it some time, and I think the conversation will be quite different.More people will be willing to see themselves wearing a piece of tech like thewhen it’s a pair of normal-looking glasses, with better battery life, millions of fun and productive apps, and not $3,500.What’s crucial to remember is the fact that Apple decided to enter and commit to the AR/space is the biggest and most important validation the market could’ve received.Although I also believe something like theis the future of computing, I actually think most people will use headsets like thefor entertainment rather than productivity.And if I know anything about today’s society, it’s that young people are willing to spend $1,500 on an iPhone to scroll through TikTok, which means they will spend even more for a gadget that seems way more fun, while it actually makes them less…human. But that’s the reality of our time.Sceptics severely underestimate how crazy our world has become, and how dependent on technology it is. We already see photos and videos on social media of people wearing anin all sorts of places, doing all sorts of activities you shouldn’t be doing with a headset on.And while I’m sure most of them come with a healthy dose of sarcasm, that’s pretty much all it takes for something as ridiculous as wearing ain public to catch on and become normal. The closest analogy I can think of right now are AirPods, and how people wearing them used to be ridiculed for having something sticking out of their ears. Until AirPods became the best-selling earbuds in the world.Also, let’s not forget how lonely and individualistic the world and people are becoming. How easy would it be for a product like theto attract someone who finds it difficult, or unnecessary to be around other people?