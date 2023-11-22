Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Wallace and Gromit's double VR delight: two VR adventures headed to Quest 3
Hey, Wallace and Gromit fans! Get ready to experience the beloved British duo like never before. Astrea — a VR film publisher — has just dropped trailers for two exciting Wallace and Gromit experiences, and they're set to charm their way right onto the Meta Quest platform — which, by the way, includes the highly acclaimed Meta Quest 3, arguably one of the best VR headsets around. out there.

First off, let's talk about The Grand Getaway. It’s Wallace and Gromit's maiden voyage into VR, co-produced by the animation legends at Aardman and the VR wizards at Atlas V — a VR production company. From what we see in the trailer, it’s a bonkers trip to Mars, filled with the duo's trademark British humor and charm. I mean, who wouldn’t want to swap golf clubs for a trip to outer space, right?

Fans will be thrilled to step into the shoes (or paws) of Wallace and Gromit, and even get to operate their new contraption, the Auto-Caddy. The immersive experience promises a blend of narrative adventure and interactive mini-games.

Video Thumbnail


But hold on, there's more! Alongside this epic adventure, we've got Jamtastic, a MR game that’s part of the package. This looks like a total riot. Your mission — should you choose to accept it — is to test Wallace's newfangled jam-to-toast delivery system. And let’s just say, things are going to get pretty sticky.

You can expect a barrage of toast flying around your living room with 30 levels of delicious chaos. And the best part? Wallace himself checks in on you from his interstellar escapade. The Helping Hands, though, won’t take any responsibility for the crumbs and jam that might end up around your home!


Video Thumbnail



What's really cool about these trailers is how they show off the fun side of VR and MR. The Grand Getaway whisks you off to a narrative-driven VR escapade, while Jamtastic turns your actual living room into a part of the game. Talk about breaking the fourth wall, right? Both experiences scream family-friendly fun, blending interactive play with a charming story that’s expected to hit all ages.

When released, The Grand Getaway and Jamtastic will be available on the Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just dipping your toes into this iconic duo’s wacky world, these VR experiences are not to be missed. So, are you ready to step into Wallace and Gromit's zany universe? Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and let's get ready to toast some virtual jam!
