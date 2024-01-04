Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
A look back at VR gaming in 2023: Steam's top PC VR hits revealed

It's always exciting to see which games have grabbed the spotlight in the VR world, right? Let's dive into Steam's latest announcement for the best PC VR games of 2023. And by 'best', we're talking dollars and cents, folks!

From January 1st to December 15th, 2023, Steam has been tracking which games raked in the most cash. And yes, there are definitely some awesome games in the mix!

But let's keep it real: a good chunk of them are the familiar faces we've been seeing at the top year after year. I mean, the list you're about to see below? It's great to see them still going strong, but it also has us asking: where's the new blood, the fresh virtual adventures we're all craving? Food for thought.

What about the exact bucks these games made? That's under wraps. But these rankings? They're pretty much a guide to what was trending in VR gaming throughout 2023, especially for those top-notch VR headsets we all love. So, let's check out which games made the cut!

Now, the list is organized into four groups, based on how well the games performed financially:

  • Platinum
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Bronze

Each group represents a different level of sales success for the games within it. How much? Well, this is meant to be an indicator, not an exact science. But hey, at least we sort of know which game was most popular with the VR gaming crowd, right?

Platinum


First up, the creme de la creme, the Platinum group. These are the top 12 games. Think of them as the VR all-stars of the year.

Video Thumbnail


  • Beat Saber
  • Blade & Sorcery
  • Bone Lab
  • Boneworks
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  • Ghost of Tabor
  • Gorilla Tag
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Into The Radius
  • Pavlov
  • Skyrim VR
  • Vtol VR


Gold


Then we've got the Gold category. This one's for the games that ranked from 13th to 24th. There are 12 games here and each one has definitely left its mark in the VR universe.

Video Thumbnail


  • After The Fall
  • Blood Trail
  • Fallout 4 VR
  • Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
  • Job Simulator
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
  • VR Hot
  • VR Kanojo
  • Vertigo 2

Silver


Moving on to Silver, this group covers a wider range, from 25th all the way to 50th. That's 26 games that have spiced up the VR scene in their own unique ways.


Video Thumbnail


  • Among Us VR
  • Ancient Dungeon
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Arizona Sunshine 2
  • Compound
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Grimlord
  • Hard Bullet
  • Hubris
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar
  • I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine
  • Kayak VR Mirage
  • Legendary Tales
  • Moss 2
  • OVR Toolkit
  • Onward
  • Pistol Whip
  • Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
  • Rumble
  • Tactical Assault
  • The Light Brigade
  • The Room VR
  • Virtual Desktop
  • Walkabout Mini Golf
  • Zenith: The Last City
  • Zero Caliber

Lastly, there's the Bronze category. This one includes all the other games that didn't make as big of a splash as the ones in the rest of the groups. But don't overlook them, as there are hidden gems and unique VR experiences there for sure. To dive deeper and discover these titles, you can check out the full Steam list here.

The roundup of the top VR games on PC VR for 2023 sure is a mix of familiar faces and fresh contenders. For instance, Beat Saber has been a chart-topper for a while now along with Half-Life: Alyx and Skyrim VR, it's really intriguing to see these titles maintaining their top spots.

And hey, just a heads-up: this list is all about PC VR games. So, it's not counting any of the standalone versions you might find on other platforms like the Meta Quest Store. Did your favorite game make the cut? Let us know in the comments!
