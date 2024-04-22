Hundreds of VR games are on sale on the Meta Quest Store right now
Have a Meta Quest VR headset lying around with nothing to play on it? There’s currently a massive sale going on over at the Meta Quest Store and hundreds of popular VR titles are discounted.
The Meta Quest Store is exclusive to the Meta Quest headsets like the Quest 3. This sale is going to last till 11:59 p.m, PT April 28 so don’t dilly-dally too long! There are bundles on sale as well in addition to individual VR titles. Some of the games on sale include:
- Among Us VR ($7.49, down from $9.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus ($31.99, down from $39.99)
- Demeo ($20.99, down from $39.99)
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord ($26.99, down from $29.99)
- Green Hell VR ($17.99, down from $29.99)
- Into the Radius ($20.99, down from $29.99)
- Jurassic World Aftermath ($17.99, down from $29.99)
- I Expect You To Die 3 ($16.99, down from $24.99)
- Pistol Whip ($19.99, down from $29.99)
- Red Matter 2 ($15.99, down from $29.99)
- Resident Evil 4 ($27.99, down from $39.99)
- Superhot VR ($14.99, down from $24.99)
- and Walkabout Mini Golf ($9.99, down from $14.99)
Superhot VR is an action-packed experience full of fun and adrenaline.
Those are some fantastic games. Red Matter 2, Demeo, Resident Evil 4 and I Expect You To Die 3 are even featured in our list of the best VR games you can buy today. There are six bundles on sale on the Quest Store right now. These are:
- Squad Survival (Contractors and Ghost of Tabor) for $36.99, down from $44.98
- Work Harder, Play Harder (Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator) for $32.49, down from $49.98
- Zombie Uprising (Arizona Sunshine 2 and Drop Dead: The Cabin) for $56.99, down from $74.98
- Warhammer VR Bundle (Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall) for $29.49, down from $44.98
- I Expect You To Die Collection (I Expect You To Die and I Expect You To Die 2) for $29.99, down from $49.98
- and the Moss & Moss II Bundle (Moss and Moss: Book II) for $25.99, down from $39.98
This sale – dubbed the April Mega Sale – comes mere days after a huge Steam sale on VR games went live. So in my opinion, this might be the best time to get into VR with one of the best VR headsets in 2024. And if you want my opinion on what to get, I’d definitely pick the Fallout Bundle from Steam and Red Matter 2 from the Meta Quest Store.
