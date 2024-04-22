Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Hundreds of VR games are on sale on the Meta Quest Store right now

Have a Meta Quest VR headset lying around with nothing to play on it? There’s currently a massive sale going on over at the Meta Quest Store and hundreds of popular VR titles are discounted.

The Meta Quest Store is exclusive to the Meta Quest headsets like the Quest 3. This sale is going to last till 11:59 p.m, PT April 28 so don’t dilly-dally too long! There are bundles on sale as well in addition to individual VR titles. Some of the games on sale include:




Superhot VR is an action-packed experience full of fun and adrenaline.


Those are some fantastic games. Red Matter 2, Demeo, Resident Evil 4 and I Expect You To Die 3 are even featured in our list of the best VR games you can buy today. There are six bundles on sale on the Quest Store right now. These are:




This sale – dubbed the April Mega Sale – comes mere days after a huge Steam sale on VR games went live. So in my opinion, this might be the best time to get into VR with one of the best VR headsets in 2024. And if you want my opinion on what to get, I’d definitely pick the Fallout Bundle from Steam and Red Matter 2 from the Meta Quest Store.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

