Shocker: VRChat has launched paid subscriptions and the fans aren't happy
It’s really funny to think that some of the best VR headsets around were designed with the idea of being social devices. I mean, going outside is free and most of us can do it, yet that same crowd was supposed to hang out in VR instead of, like, a forest?
Okay, Zuck. I’ll bite and I’ll ask: why? Most VR social hubs are barren in terms of things to do and people to meet, and then we have the moderation issues that numerous other people have already talked about at length online. In other words: at least forests smell nice and you may see a squirrel, and squirrels are cool!
Because, really, who likes paywalls, right?
So, if you’ve never heard about VRChat before, it’s way more than just an app that you can use to chat in VR. You can create a custom avatar of yourself, play mini games, explore numerous realms and even get your creativity buzzing if you’re ripe for that.
TL;DR: VRChat influencers will have a shot at becoming approved, after which they can start offering subscriptions. Players that join will be able to get exclusive content, including access to custom VIP rooms and new customization options.
Okay, Zuck. I’ll bite and I’ll ask: why? Most VR social hubs are barren in terms of things to do and people to meet, and then we have the moderation issues that numerous other people have already talked about at length online. In other words: at least forests smell nice and you may see a squirrel, and squirrels are cool!
But then again, if all of that is fact and I have a point, why is VRChat thriving? This free to download social platform is one of the most used VR apps around. But a brand new announcement from the dev team may end up impacting the community in a negative way.
Because, really, who likes paywalls, right?
So, if you’ve never heard about VRChat before, it’s way more than just an app that you can use to chat in VR. You can create a custom avatar of yourself, play mini games, explore numerous realms and even get your creativity buzzing if you’re ripe for that.
All of that, for free. Sort of. Then we’ve got this paid subscription thing going on. What’s that about?
TL;DR: VRChat influencers will have a shot at becoming approved, after which they can start offering subscriptions. Players that join will be able to get exclusive content, including access to custom VIP rooms and new customization options.
Payment? Well, the expected: you exchange real money for virtual coins, which you then spend as you see fit.
In all honesty, VRChat's devs sound like they wanted to do the right thing with this. The entire idea was presented as a means for fans to support their favorite VR-personas. But then again, only 50% of subscription earnings will go to the creators, so I don’t know about that.
Given that 20% is going to VRChat and “partners”, that doesn’t sit all too well with me. But what would I know about how the virtual economy of a meta-social platform works?
After a short open-Beta period, subscriptions are finally live. Yet, it still doesn’t seem like everyone can apply. The devs stated that more info will follow on January 18, so maybe that’s when the public creator application workflow will become revealed.
If the devs know what they are doing, safeguards should already be put in place in order to prevent just that. For now though? It’s too early to say and we’ll probably know more once January rolls around.
In all honesty, VRChat's devs sound like they wanted to do the right thing with this. The entire idea was presented as a means for fans to support their favorite VR-personas. But then again, only 50% of subscription earnings will go to the creators, so I don’t know about that.
Given that 20% is going to VRChat and “partners”, that doesn’t sit all too well with me. But what would I know about how the virtual economy of a meta-social platform works?
After a short open-Beta period, subscriptions are finally live. Yet, it still doesn’t seem like everyone can apply. The devs stated that more info will follow on January 18, so maybe that’s when the public creator application workflow will become revealed.
Until then, and judging by the comments on the announcement vid: VRChat players aren’t really happy. It feels like the community is afraid that this system will be abused by creatives to put a paywall between quality content and those who play for free.
If the devs know what they are doing, safeguards should already be put in place in order to prevent just that. For now though? It’s too early to say and we’ll probably know more once January rolls around.
Things that are NOT allowed: