VR medieval sandbox Blade and Sorcery leaves Early Access, adds lore and more
Blade and Sorcery has been a fan favorite in PC VR games ever since its launch in 2018. The medieval fantasy sandbox initially started out as a gladiatorial combat game but soon saw more content being added. Today Blade and Sorcery finally leaves Early Access with its full release and brings with it a ton of new content.
The full release will bring even more weapons and spells, a new dungeon and a progression mode. Blade and Sorcery had already added semi-procedurally generated dungeon crawling in a previous update for players who wanted a more focused playstyle. The new progression mode, called ‘Crystal Hunt’, will feature lore and a proper ending to the game.
Blade and Sorcery gained fame for its deep combat physics and the different classes you could play as. Indie developer Warpfrog claims the goal was to fully leverage the freedom Virtual Reality can provide. Thus, everything in Blade and Sorcery can be interacted with and used in some way.
A progression mode was something the community had been asking for.
The gladiatorial sandbox mode will always hold a special place in people’s hearts. But I personally welcome ‘Crystal Hunt’. A game becomes so much more when its world pulls you in with rich lore, in my opinion. The new progression mode seems like it will unlock new skills as you progress, with the end goal of mastering your chosen class.
Blade and Sorcery has extremely positive reviews. You play as an overpowered warrior, ranger or mage who beats up and flings around their opponents like toys. And the freedom and physics make it all the more enjoyable according to most players.
You don’t need to use your mace if you don’t want to. Just clobber your foes with a barrel until they’re incapable of moving. Everything has proper weight, physics and defined hitboxes for an immersive VR experience. There’s a learning curve too, so it isn’t just a super easy combat sandbox.
Blade and Sorcery’s full release is now out for PC VR. Don’t have a headset? Our list of the best VR headsets should help you get started. After all, those poor souls aren’t going to slam into a brick wall by themselves.
