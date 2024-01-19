Without AppleCare+, you could spend nearly $2,400 to repair your Vision Pro

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Maybe it should go without saying, but if you're spending $3,499 and up to buy the Vision Pro spatial computer, don't drop the headset. Apple's new "Apple Vision Pro Repair & Service" support page lists two types of damage for the Vision Pro, cracked cover glass, and other damage. If you crack the cover glass, the estimated cost to repair it is $799 without insurance. With AppleCare+, the cost to repair this will drop to $299. Any other damage is going to cost you $2,399 although AppleCare+ subscribers will pay only $299 for these repairs.

Damage to any of the accessories included inside the Vision Pro box will cost only $29 to repair with AppleCare+. Other accessories not included in the box or those manufactured by a third party will be in the other accidental damage category and will cost $299 to repair under Apple Care+

The cost of AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro is $499 for two years or $24.99 per month over 24 months. If you decide to sign up for the monthly plan, you will be charged automatically each month until the 24 months are over. You can purchase AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro at the time you buy the spatial computer. You have up to 60 days after your Vision Pro purchase to subscribe to AppleCare+ through the online Apple Store or at a physical Apple Store. Or, you can click on this link.

According to Apple, AppleCare+ subscribers with coverage for the Vision Pro receive:

  • 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via phone
  • Mail-in repair: Mail in your device using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple
  • Carry-in repair: Take your device to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service Provider
  • Express Replacement Service: We’ll ship you a replacement device so you don’t have to wait for a repair

Keep in mind that accidental damage is not covered by the new product warranty. The Vision Pro comes out of the box with one year of hardware repair coverage thanks to the product's limited warranty and Apple includes up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

