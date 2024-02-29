Apple’s Vision Pro possibly exceeded expectations. Is a global launch next on the agenda?
The Vision Pro is out now, but I’m sure that you didn't need me to tell you that. I’m sure that you’ve been bombarded with content, featuring people who are using Apple’s spatial computer unlike a proper VR headset, but like anything from a battering ram to protective goggles.
But you know what? The impressive part comes when the Vision Pro persevered. And I don’t just mean that it outlasted the semi-professional stress and drop tests that it had to endure. Or all of the memes that we’ve had to endure alongside it.
Ming-Chi Kuo is an industry analyst, who has dedicatedly studied Apple’s moves throughout the years. While his estimates haven’t always been spot-on, some semblance of truth could always be uncovered within his reports.
The interesting part, however, comes next: according to Kuo’s report, Apple may be asking to increase the production threshold to 700,000 to 800,000 units per year. So what could that mean? In short:
As a quick reminder: since release, the Vision Pro has only been available in the US, with Apple warning overseas users that the spatial computer isn’t really meant to function well outside of its home country.
I mean that, above all else, the Vision Pro had to prove itself as a valuable proposition. It had to impress its target audience of productivity freaks and Apple fans enough to show the Big A that it was worth it. And you know what? We may finally have a report that claims just that.
So this is how users outside of the US will feel like when the Vision Pro launches globally.
This time around, Kuo estimates that the Vision Pro possibly sold about 200,000 to 250,000 units out of a production schedule that foresaw an alleged maximum threshold of 500,000 to 600,000. That equates to user demand claiming about half of what Apple’s most promising sales forecast equaled to.
- If true, then Apple is satisfied with the Vision Pro’s performance
- If production is gearing up, then that could indicate a plan for a global Vision Pro launch
Regardless, as many of you can probably imagine, numerous Apple fans all around the world are more than eager to try Apple’s first spatial computer out. Given Kuo’s report, if the Vision Pro is really a domestic success, then that might indicate a triumphant global launch too.
