Can customization options fix EyeSight and Persona on the Vision Pro?
Just a couple of days before the official launch of the Vision Pro, some insiders have already gotten their hands on the headset. And naturally, first impressions ensue: I mean, we’d be excited to open the box and play around with Apple’s spatial computer as soon as possible too.
But while everyone is trying to figure out if the Vision Pro is one of the best VR headsets ever or not, there seems to be one thing on which almost everyone agrees on: some features of the Vision Pro need more work, chief among which are Persona and EyeSight.
Can customization save these features on the Vision Pro?
So, the Vision Pro is a pretty unique piece of technology and as such I wouldn’t blame you if you don’t quite remember what Persona and EyeSight is, so let me help you out with that:
So, what are the resounding opinions from the tech community on these — maybe not groundbreaking, but still unique — features of the Vision Pro? Honestly, the perfect word is “grounded”.
We can’t say for ourselves yet, since our unit is still on its way, but from what we’ve seen, everyone thinks that Personas have a heavy uncanny valley vibe that really highlights how much of a work in progress the feature really is.
My favorite example is how long hair just remains static, as if a part of a 3D model from a game made in the 90s. It just sits there, awkwardly unmoving, like a hunk of plastic.
But what about this patent then? Before we go over it, this is your obligatory reminder to take it with a few grains of salt, as patents don’t always lead to products.
Salt applied? Good then. It’s about customization. It illustrates a headset’s external display showing not only human eyes, but also ones in an animalistic style or even an anime one, which I’m sure will be a hit with some communities.
So here’s my question: when Persona comes out of Beta and the feature becomes a bit more capable — maybe even featuring hair movement — could Apple actually let you customize the resulting model? After all, Meta already does that and it even has a store based on the feature, allowing you to purchase customization items separately.
Here’s my two cents: if Apple actually allows users to slightly customize their Personas, even at the cost of practical realism, that may not only lead to more desirable outcomes — because users would be able to control what goes where and how, in my mind at least — but also in better feedback for the scanning algorithm itself, which Apple can then use to further improve the feature.
Will that end up being the case? Time will tell. And we’ll make sure to let you know what we think of Persona and EyeSight in their current condition as soon as we get our own Vision Pro unit.
