Can customization options fix EyeSight and Persona on the Vision Pro?

And EyeSight? Well, it’s based on Persona, so some of the issues translate over, but more than that: it just doesn’t get enough time to shine. That, or, it makes so little of a difference that wearers — and those around them — maybe just don’t take it into account in the way Apple intended.But what about this patent then? Before we go over it, this is your obligatory reminder to take it with a few grains of salt, as patents don’t always lead to products.Salt applied? Good then. It’s about customization. It illustrates a headset’s external display showing not only human eyes, but also ones in an animalistic style or even an anime one, which I’m sure will be a hit with some communities.

So here’s my question: when Persona comes out of Beta and the feature becomes a bit more capable — maybe even featuring hair movement — could Apple actually let you customize the resulting model? After all, Meta already does that and it even has a store based on the feature, allowing you to purchase customization items separately.Here’s my two cents: if Apple actually allows users to slightly customize their Personas, even at the cost of practical realism, that may not only lead to more desirable outcomes — because users would be able to control what goes where and how, in my mind at least — but also in better feedback for the scanning algorithm itself, which Apple can then use to further improve the feature.Will that end up being the case? Time will tell. And we’ll make sure to let you know what we think of Persona and EyeSight in their current condition as soon as we get our ownunit.