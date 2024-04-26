Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow

By
0comments
Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Immersed is launching its popular virtual desktop app on the Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, founder Renji Bijoy has confirmed. The app lets users deploy a virtual desktop in Mixed Reality with multiple screens, partake in virtual collaboration and more.

Immersed currently offers its app on the Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro, Pico 4 and HTC Vive Focus 3. The Apple Vision Pro will be joining this list tomorrow, giving owners more choice in using the headset for one of its main selling points: increased productivity.

Immersed supports up to five virtual screens, though only three are available in the free version. What makes this app super useful is that it’s highly versatile.

The app works with Windows, Mac and Linux. Its virtual screens can be repositioned and resized however you like. You can even curve the virtual monitors if you want. Immersed also lets you place yourself in different virtual environments.

And there’s also various ways to collaborate with people including screen sharing and working with multiple people in the same room.


Video Thumbnail
Immersed in action.

The Vision Pro already supports Mac Virtual Display which lets you see your Mac’s screen in the headset. However, the Immersed virtual desktop has a lot more practicality. It also supports keyboard tracking on the Quest headsets. Keyboard tracking allows you to use a physical keyboard and see it represented in VR.

Immersed could look great on the Vision Pro’s excellent displays. However, it also needs a beefy computer to run it. Especially if you’re planning on using all five virtual screens and a virtual environment as well.

Where Immersed could really shine on the Vision Pro is passthrough. The Vision Pro’s passthrough is excellent. After all, it’s on our list of the best AR headsets for a reason. And Immersed makes brilliant use of passthrough to overlay its virtual screens over the real world.

So if you’ve got a Vision Pro lying around you’ll have more practical use for it starting tomorrow. And if you don’t, try dipping your toe into VR with our list of the best VR headsets. I promise, you’ll love it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500
What the Apple Vision Pro needs to actually be worth $3,500
New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
New Rokid AR Lite wants you to forget about bulky headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3
This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality
This new Apple Vision Pro app lets you practice complex medical surgeries in Mixed Reality
Apple Vision Pro production reportedly slowed down due to poor sales
Apple Vision Pro production reportedly slowed down due to poor sales
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Best Buy's new AR app for the Apple Vision Pro lets you virtually try a product before you buy it
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Meta AI support, new frames and more
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Meta AI support, new frames and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Zuckerberg thinks Meta Quest headsets will remain the most popular choice among VR enthusiasts
Meta publishes promising Quest revenue for first quarter of 2024
Meta publishes promising Quest revenue for first quarter of 2024
Former Oculus CTO thinks Horizon OS going public will stagnate innovation at Meta
Former Oculus CTO thinks Horizon OS going public will stagnate innovation at Meta
Vernon becomes first US town to adopt Virtual Reality training for emergency responders
Vernon becomes first US town to adopt Virtual Reality training for emergency responders
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Samsung could be working on a health and fitness-centric VR device
Meta CTO explains company’s decision to make Horizon OS open-source
Meta CTO explains company’s decision to make Horizon OS open-source
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless