Popular virtual desktop app launches on Apple Vision Pro tomorrow
Immersed is launching its popular virtual desktop app on the Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, founder Renji Bijoy has confirmed. The app lets users deploy a virtual desktop in Mixed Reality with multiple screens, partake in virtual collaboration and more.
Immersed currently offers its app on the Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro, Pico 4 and HTC Vive Focus 3. The Apple Vision Pro will be joining this list tomorrow, giving owners more choice in using the headset for one of its main selling points: increased productivity.
The app works with Windows, Mac and Linux. Its virtual screens can be repositioned and resized however you like. You can even curve the virtual monitors if you want. Immersed also lets you place yourself in different virtual environments.
Immersed supports up to five virtual screens, though only three are available in the free version. What makes this app super useful is that it’s highly versatile.
And there’s also various ways to collaborate with people including screen sharing and working with multiple people in the same room.
Immersed in action.
The Vision Pro already supports Mac Virtual Display which lets you see your Mac’s screen in the headset. However, the Immersed virtual desktop has a lot more practicality. It also supports keyboard tracking on the Quest headsets. Keyboard tracking allows you to use a physical keyboard and see it represented in VR.
Immersed could look great on the Vision Pro’s excellent displays. However, it also needs a beefy computer to run it. Especially if you’re planning on using all five virtual screens and a virtual environment as well.
Where Immersed could really shine on the Vision Pro is passthrough. The Vision Pro’s passthrough is excellent. After all, it’s on our list of the best AR headsets for a reason. And Immersed makes brilliant use of passthrough to overlay its virtual screens over the real world.
So if you’ve got a Vision Pro lying around you’ll have more practical use for it starting tomorrow. And if you don’t, try dipping your toe into VR with our list of the best VR headsets. I promise, you’ll love it.
