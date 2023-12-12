Get ready to bite as Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice hits PC VR in 2024!
Hey folks, remember when we spoke about the dark, blood-curdling world of Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice? Well, after a successful run on Meta Quest and PS VR 2, the game is expanding its horizons.
And guess what? Fast Travel Games is going to let you get a taste of the game before you have to buy it! That's right, you can now sink your teeth into the game's opening sequence for a whole hour on some of the best VR headsets like:
To sweeten the pot, Fast Travel Games is also gearing up to bring this stealth adventure to PC VR compatible headsets through Steam and it’s planned for an early release in 2024.
If you're rocking a Meta Quest headset, you can jump into the trial with no sweat and no extra cost. But, if you're on PS VR 2, there's a bit of a twist. To access this free trial on PS VR 2, you need to be an active subscriber of PS+. This is Sony's paid subscription service.
If they later decide to buy the full game after the trial period has ended, their progress will carry over. So at least that's handy, right?
Oh, if you haven’t heard about Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice before, it is all about sneaking around the gothic alleys of Venice. But with a twist: you're a vampire! It's a game set in the World of Darkness about using your vampire smarts and powers. It has a rich story that hooks you in, with all sorts of characters to meet and puzzles to solve.
So, are you guys ready to take on the night and carve your path in the world of vampires? If yes, then soon you may be able to do so for free! Even if only for a bit.
