The Unreal Engine may come to the Vision Pro, despite the Epic vs Apple drama
Heyyy, do you remember back when Apple and Epic were waging a legal war over V-bucks? Those were… Fun times, one could say. But the best thing about that debacle is that it won’t stop Epic from making some meaningful leaps forward.
You may not know this, but Epic’s Unreal Engine is one of the most utilized game engines out there. But don’t let that pesky “game” word confuse you, because it also gets utilized in a ton of movies for things like VFX. Regardless: it’s an approachable tool that developers can take advantage of.
Victor Lerp, who is a product specialist at Epic Games, says that the company is officially exploring its options on how to equip the Vision Pro with native Unreal Engine support. As in, a customized version of the engine that will run better on the headset specifically.
So, yeah, if we could get Infinity Blade VR for the Vision Pro, it would not only be the perfect reunion between Apple and Epic, but it would also make all of the possible sense in the world. But I digress.
Lerp says that it’s still too early to talk about details about what the Unreal Engine can do on the Vision Pro, but that time will certainly come. And it’s important that it happens, because given how the XR industry is expected to grow, it’s important for developers to have options when starting a fresh project.
And, also, because it may help me further confirm my headcanon of Infinity Blade in VR. I mean, that would really be the best possible version of a sequel!
And given that recently Unity has made some questionable decisions regarding its pricing strategy, it would be great to get more awesome engines to become compatible with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro XR headset. Like, for example, the Unreal Engine.
Much like how there was one for iOS specifically, back when the App Store was first blowing up. As a result of that, we got amazing games such as Infinity Blade, which is now sadly no longer available for purchase. And honestly, I can’t get over that fact.
