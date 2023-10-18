Unleash the power of your Quest 3: Play Doom 3 with dynamic shadows!
The gaming community is buzzing with excitement as the Meta Quest 3’s new chipset showcases its prowess in delivering an enhanced virtual reality experience. The head turner? The beloved classic Doom 3, gets a significant facelift.
Recently, Team Beef, the VR wizards, a dedicated group of developers led by Dr. Beef, known for their exceptional work in bringing classic games to virtual reality, including titles like Half-Life, Quake, and Doom 3, revealed the fantastic performance boost that Quest 3 brings to their VR games. Users are in for a treat, with the Quest 3 providing a 30 percent bump in resolution right out of the box, as reported by Mixed-news.
What’s even more exciting is that Team Beef reports minimal frame drops. Players can also choose to go all out and play with Quest 3’s max resolution - a remarkable 2,064 by 2,208 pixels, by simply disabling dynamic shadows.
Meanwhile, Quest 2 users can dive into Doom 3 too, without dynamic shadows as the default. However, with a simple switch in VR Options > Performance Settings, the shadows come to life. This adjustment should be made before venturing into the game.
On Quest 2 you can expect:
Frame drops might make a brief appearance, but it doesn't hinder the playability of the game. The future promises even more for Doom 3. For more VR adventures on your Quest device, you can check out Sidequests.com. So, put on your headset, get ready to experience Doom 3 like never before, and let the games begin!
Doom 3, an iconic title in the PC gaming world, now gets a fresh breath of life on the Quest 3. The standout feature? Dynamic shadows, the visual delight that made the original game famous is now supported.
On time for the scary season, we will unlocke dynamic shadows TODAY in Doom3Quest on #MetaQuest3! Doom 3 never looked better on Standalone VR!— Team Beef VR ports - JK:Academy, Quake4 in EA NOW! (@neitey) October 15, 2023
Also keep an eye open for the Quest3 update for Prey by Lubos.@DrBeef@grantjbagwell@LubosVon@Flat2VRpic.twitter.com/iQLAld4EN5
Out of the gate, Quest 3 enables the following settings:
- Dynamic shadows
- 72Hz refresh rate
- Super Sampling (SS) at 1.1 (1848x1848 pixels)
- Multi-Sample Anti-Aliasing (MSAA) at level 1
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Super Sampling (SS) at 1.0 (1500x1500 pixels)
