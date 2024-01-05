Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
So, recently there was this fascinating interview with Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth, about the Meta Quest 3 — one of the best VR headsets around — and its MR capabilities.
As we all know, Quest 3 is not just any VR headset: it's said to be the star of the show for now because of its awesome MR and color passthrough tech that's really changing the game. Plus, it's the most powerful XR headset you can get right now and the first one that really nails MR.
So now, the Quest 3 sure is making waves, mainly for its MR projection and color passthrough tech. It is said that this is the first time such a feature is available in a VR headset that doesn’t burn a hole in your wallet. These features let you see your real surroundings while you're in VR, it's like stepping into a scene from 'Minority Report' or 'Iron Man', where the real and digital worlds merge seamlessly. This capability brings a touch of Hollywood-style mixed reality magic into your living room!
So. Imagine sitting in your apartment and having the ability to open a browser window on your headset in mid-air while you're, say, making coffee or sorting laundry. It's like having a giant screen in your space without actually having one. Cool, right?
Now, browsing isn't new to VR: Quest 2 had it too. But Bosworth points out something interesting. On the Quest 3, he says browsing in color passthrough mode is a whole different ball game.
Bosworth states:
Initially, I thought browsing in MR might be just a cool trick. But, to be honest, it's not quite ready to replace your big TV or computer monitor, especially if you're in a snug apartment. It's great for tech lovers who like to play around with new gadgets, but it's not really about getting a bigger screen.
Well, VR has always been synonymous with gaming. But the Quest 3 is showing us there's more to VR. It’s not just about escaping reality, it’s about enhancing it. Whether you're a cooking enthusiast following a recipe in VR or just someone who wants to read up on the latest news while chilling on the couch, it's all about enhancing reality in manageable, everyday ways, without overpromising the moon.
