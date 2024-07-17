Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project

By
0comments
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
The Icosa Foundation, a community of artists and developers, has convinced Google to make Google Blocks open-source. Icosa Foundation will be reviving the abandoned app under a new name: Open Blocks. Open Blocks will be coming to modern VR platforms and headsets, like the Meta Quest 3.

Google Blocks was a 3D model design app for Virtual Reality. It presented users with six simple tools to create 3D models in VR. These tools were:

  • Shape
  • Stroke
  • Paint
  • Modify
  • Grab
  • Ease


The Icosa Foundation makes open-source replacements for creative products from Google, namely Google Poly and Tilt Brush. In classic Google fashion, Google Blocks was abandoned shortly after release. Google Poly also stopped seeing updates a few years ago. Tilt Brush is currently still available for purchase, and is another VR-focused creative app.

The Icosa Foundation first reached out to Google asking the company to make Google Blocks open-source when it was abandoned but were told it couldn’t happen. It recently tried again and got a positive response, and now will be using the open-source code to develop a replacement.


Video Thumbnail
Google Blocks makes 3D modeling easier, simpler and more accessible. | Video credit — Google

The idea of designing 3D models in VR sounds really cool to me. It’s somewhat similar to what Campfire offers: being able to see models as if they were in front of you. I think it’ll also make 3D model design more fun for people who don’t want to learn the intricacies of Blender.

Google Blocks is far from the first product Google has discontinued. In fact, there’s an entire site dedicated to chronicling everything Google has abandoned. So I truly appreciate the Icosa Foundation’s efforts.

Especially now that the AR and VR industries are predicted to grow exponentially. And this growth is supposedly going to be led by non-gaming use cases. Like 3D model design, for example.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless