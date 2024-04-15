Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

VR steampunk first-person shooter The Time Plague lands on Steam in April

By
VR steampunk first-person shooter The Time Plague lands on Steam in April
Rednought Games is a relatively new studio and its first project, The Time Plague, is an interesting mix of storytelling and first-person shooter action. Inspired by games like Bioshock, The Time Plague presents itself as “a continuation of the story told in the classis H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine.”

Developed for PC VR, The Time Plague is originally set in Victorian London, although you’ll be playing across multiple time periods on Earth and even visit locations in the outer solar system.

Players take on the role of a journalist who must unravel the mysteries of Morlock’s evil plans as they attempt to disrupt the known timeline. This feels like a mélange of Dr. Who and Loki, so if you love being drawn into a mysterious world of time travel and adventure, you’ll be happy to know that The Time Plague releases on Steam on April 30.

Video Thumbnail


Although this is an Early Access title, developers hope to be able to finalize the project in just four months after the game’s April 30 launch. The full version The Time Plague could include revised battles, enemies and gameplay length. However, it’s important to note that the game can be completed in the early access version too.

Specifically, the early access version allows players to experience more than 3 hours of gameplay. Still, the studio announced that they will stop developing later sections of the game until they receive some feedback from players. No word on pricing yet, but Rednought Game confirmed the game will be priced at a higher level after early access.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Popular stories

Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
The Vision Pro will get an endless runner with a mixed reality twist
The Vision Pro will get an endless runner with a mixed reality twist
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest headsets in April
Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest headsets in April
Loading Comments...

Latest News

VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25
VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
One of the most charming VR games, Toy Trains, is getting a dozen new levels and a sandbox mode
One of the most charming VR games, Toy Trains, is getting a dozen new levels and a sandbox mode
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless