VR steampunk first-person shooter The Time Plague lands on Steam in April
Rednought Games is a relatively new studio and its first project, The Time Plague, is an interesting mix of storytelling and first-person shooter action. Inspired by games like Bioshock, The Time Plague presents itself as “a continuation of the story told in the classis H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine.”
Players take on the role of a journalist who must unravel the mysteries of Morlock’s evil plans as they attempt to disrupt the known timeline. This feels like a mélange of Dr. Who and Loki, so if you love being drawn into a mysterious world of time travel and adventure, you’ll be happy to know that The Time Plague releases on Steam on April 30.
Although this is an Early Access title, developers hope to be able to finalize the project in just four months after the game’s April 30 launch. The full version The Time Plague could include revised battles, enemies and gameplay length. However, it’s important to note that the game can be completed in the early access version too.
Specifically, the early access version allows players to experience more than 3 hours of gameplay. Still, the studio announced that they will stop developing later sections of the game until they receive some feedback from players. No word on pricing yet, but Rednought Game confirmed the game will be priced at a higher level after early access.
Developed for PC VR, The Time Plague is originally set in Victorian London, although you’ll be playing across multiple time periods on Earth and even visit locations in the outer solar system.
