Would you survive Squid Game? Test your skills in a safe VR challenge
Have you guys caught wind of the latest sensation from Sandbox VR? It's called Squid Game Virtuals, and yes, it's all about that Netflix hit we couldn't stop binge-watching: Squid Game. Sandbox VR — known for its group VR experiences — launched Squid Game Virtuals across 46 locations since late September and guess what? It's a blockbuster! In just two short months, it pulled in $4.56 million. Isn't that wild?
Dean Takahashi from Venturebeat tried it out. He says when you get there, you sign in — pro tip from Dean: book ahead on the Sandbox VR website — and Sandbox will show you this briefing video. Dean also said it to be super helpful, especially for VR newbies and there’s an upgrade too: the VR headsets used for the experience appear to be comfortable to wear and easy to work with.
You’ve got eight games to choose from and each session is like a 30-minute adrenaline rush. You and your group try to outscore each other for the big prize. It sounds competitive but in a fun, friendly way. And as you’re making these split-second decisions, you'll find yourself pondering whether to play it in a nice cooperative way or to opt for a sneakier strategy.
The game's got depth too, with AI characters that add a story-like feel. They're chatting about the game, the stakes, making it all feel more real. And the end? It seems to be all about who racked up the most points. If you're into beating your own score, you can totally go back and try again. But, it's not on the house! You've gotta pay each time, of course.
Oh, and if you're into zombies or The Walking Dead vibes, you should definitely check out Deadwood Valley. It's another fresh experience from Sandbox VR. Launched in summer 2022, it's already raked in a cool $23 million in just a year, thanks to new visitors. Just like Squid Game Virtuals, it's a location-based game. For all the details on where to find it, just swing by the Sandbox VR website again. Sounds like a must-try for all you thrill-seekers out there!
So, I've been reading a bit about Squid Game Virtuals and not gonna lie, it's got me pretty curious. As someone who's totally into the Squid Game series, the thought of actually getting into that world sounds super intriguing. But here's the thing, I was wondering if it’s really as good as everyone says. Does it truly capture the show's intense vibe? If any of you have already tried out this VR journey, I'd love to hear from you. Was it everything you hoped for? Drop your stories in the comments, I'm all ears
So, let's talk about what makes Squid Game Virtuals so special. First off, it's a VR location based experience, which means you can't just play it from your couch or any other VR headset such as the Quest 3. You actually need to head to a specific spot to play the game. But don't worry, finding where to go is a breeze. Just pop over to the Sandbox VR website, and you'll find all the locations listed there.
Squid Game Virtuals costs $60 per person to join the fun and it appears to be worth every penny. Picture this: you and five friends step into the world of Squid Game. You’re not just watching, you’re in the heart of the action, facing challenges like Red Light, Green Light and Crossing the Glass Bridge.
And get this, after you play, you are given personalized videos. It's like your own highlight reel, showing how you reacted during the game. Adds a really cool personal touch, doesn’t it?
