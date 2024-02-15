The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Land, starring Lucy Liu, coming to Meta Quest in March
The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Land is an immersive storytelling experience based on a true story. The iconic franchise arrives on Meta Quest and PC VR (via Steam) headsets on March 7, developer Singer Studios confirmed this week.
The game invites players to step into the boots of the 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih, who is voiced by voiced by Hollywood star Lucy Liu. The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Land promises stunning visuals, atmospheric sound design and a “meticulously researched historical setting.”
According to developers, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Land features light gameplay elements, as the focus is on the narrative to better facilitate an immersive experience where players are transported to the heart of South China Sea during the Qing dynasty.
As each level unfolds, players journey deeper into Cheng Shih's narrative, uncovering the escalating challenges she overcame and some of her extraordinary triumphs. We hope that players will be as captivated by Cheng Shih's story as we were while crafting this immersive experience.
Although it hasn’t been released yet, the game has already won the Tribeca Storyscapes Award (2023) and the Raindance Discover Award (2021). Created by Singer Studios, and executive produced by Lucy Liu and Eloise Singer, the franchise will expand into a graphic novel, film, and TV series.
