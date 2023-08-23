Could The 7th Guest remake become the best haunted house VR experience of 2023?
So, while both game remakes and remasters are very important for our culture, the two are starkly different. Which is exactly why I'd like to explain the precise differences, before we delve deeper:
- A game remaster is the same core experience, but with improved graphics and quality of life features, such as bigger inventory space, for example
- A game remake is an entirely, built from the ground up "new" game, based on a previously released source, with it loosely sticking to the original
Now, with that being said, I must say: VR is a great opportunity for game remakes! I mean, remasters are awesome and the recently released Diablo II Resurrected is a prime example of that. But that is only because Diablo II aged very, very well. Which doesn't really happen to all games, as some are just a product of their time.
So then, what about other games that remain as impactful and important to gaming culture, but have not exactly aged like fine wine? Well, then a remake in VR sounds like a match made in heaven.
And I’m very happy that the cult-classic, spooky adventure game "The 7th Guest" is getting that treatment!
Did you know that you have The 7th Guest (and Myst) to thank that we moved on to CD-ROM technology back in the day? That’s right! This game didn’t just become wildly popular due to its gameplay and technical advancements, but it was also progressive in its medium.
So, in a way, it only makes sense that the remake is in VR — which is probably going to be the next big thing, within and beyond gaming.
Not only that, but the title’s core is perfect for transitioning into VR. The original was pretty close to an interactive movie at times and this is exactly the type of experience that fits really well on the virtual reality platform.
And by the looks of the trailer, this is pretty much what we can expect from the remake too. Only in immersive XR, with intricate eerie graphics and voice acting, which would elevate this new-age haunted house tour to a new and exciting level.
And would you look at that? The 7th Guest is headed to some of the best AR/VR headsets — and hopefully one near you! — just in time for Halloween of 2023! And if you are as thrilled as me about checking it out, you can go ahead and wishlist it today:
