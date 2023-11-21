Get fit with a twist: Supernatural’s new Unreal Fitness campaign in VR is now available

Picture this: you're working out, but instead of staring at the same old walls, you're surrounded by the icy glaciers of Iceland or a serene beach. Through VR, Supernatural promises to transport you to such stunning locales, offering an immersive experience that might just make you forget you're sweating it out!



Supernatural teamed up with director Neels Castillon — an artist and a film director — and filmed in jaw-dropping Icelandic locations, aiming to transmit the splendor of these locations right into your VR workout. The goal? To make you feel like you’re right there in those stunning spots, breaking a sweat and loving every second of it.



What's in store for you with Supernatural beyond this latest patch though? Imagine this: boxing, meditating, stretching, and more, all set against the backdrop of the world's most beautiful locations. And it’s inviting you to try it out with a 14-day free trial.



Supernatural’s got a music library that keeps things fresh and fun, covering everything from pop to classical. And the variety of workouts? It’s all about full-body movements that keep you engaged, whether you're throwing punches or holding yoga poses.



It’s got a team of top-notch coaches to keep you on your toes, and a vibrant community to share your fitness journey with. But here’s the million-dollar question: are these coaches real people, slick recordings, or some sort of high-tech AI? Honestly, it's a bit of a puzzle — the details are kind of hazy — and there's not much clear info out there. So, if you've given Supernatural a whirl, spill the beans in the comments! We're all ears.



Whether you're a pro at VR workouts or just dipping your toes into this new-age trend, Supernatural's got you covered on Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro. Curious? Why not take it for a spin with a 2-week free trial? If you find it's your kind of workout, there's a monthly membership for just €9.99. Dive in, explore the unreal fitness experience, and don't forget to share your journey with us in the comments!