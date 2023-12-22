Quest Pro's tongue tracking is now supported by Steam Link: a new dimension for social VR?
Have you guys caught wind of the latest update in the VR world? Now, I know a lot of the chatter usually revolves around the new Quest 3 and rightfully so, as it's been a standout as one of the best VR headsets around.
But guess what? The Quest Pro recently got a new update: tongue tracking! And the good news is: Steam Link has stepped up and now supports this new tongue tracking feature, even in VRChat.
Well, before the tongue tracking feature, we could only share smiles and blinks, but now our VR avatars can mimic our tongue movements.
Though, let's be real, while tongue tracking is an interesting feature, it probably won't cause the same stir as stuff like MR or Full Body Synthesis. Those are the big hitters that really get people talking in the VR community.
Again, while it's a different kind of addition, it might not be exactly what everyone's been waiting for, especially with all the other cool updates people have been asking from Meta, such as eye-tracking for UI navigation.
We can say it’s a new way of expressing ourselves in the virtual world. All you need to do is run Steam Link on your Quest Pro, launch VRChat through the Steam interface, and make sure OSC (open sound control) is enabled in your settings and a compatible avatar and you're set to go.
Now, here's something to ponder: even with such cool advancements, it seems not everyone in the VR community is rushing to use tongue tracking.
Apart from Meta's Horizon Worlds, not many other VR platforms are embracing Meta’s advanced face tracking features. It's a bit of a bummer, but then again, most people aren’t using VR for socializing.
So, the question is: will that happen?
I guess we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, let's enjoy sticking our tongues out at each other in VRChat! It's all about having fun and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in virtual reality, right?
So essentially, as Steam was quick enough to pick up eye-tracking from the Quest 3 and Quest Pro and implement support for it on its VR platform, the same happened now with tongue tracking, mere days after the feature was released. Nice!
TL;DR: MR blends real-world and virtual elements to create more immersive experiences, while Full Body Synthesis tracks your whole body movement just using the sensors in the headset — no extra gadgets needed.
Even though Meta has added this upgrade for the Quest Pro that lets it track tongue movements, it's to the third party developers to embrace the feature and implement it into their own products..
