Childhood nostalgia come to life: Square Enix porting beloved RPG to Meta Quest 3

By
Gameplay of Triangle Strategy on Meta Quest
At Meta Connect this week the company announced a VR port of Triangle Strategy for its Quest headsets. Developed by Square Enix, Triangle Strategy is a modern take on those classic Gameboy turn-based JRPGs you spent your childhood on. The VR port — Mixed Reality to be exact — aims to breathe new life into your childhood nostalgia.

Triangle Strategy released to very positive reviews in 2022. It takes inspiration from classics such as the Final Fantasy Tactics games, bringing you clever combat with a ton of plot. No, seriously, this isn’t a game for someone who just wants to jump from one battle to the next, there’s going to be a lot of talking.

But if you’re into that sort of thing — I know I am — this MR version looks absolutely fantastic. It came out of nowhere but it looks like such a perfect use of Mixed Reality in my opinion. You can place levels and arenas on real surfaces in your house and watch the characters duel it out. These levels can, of course, also be viewed from any angle, making it seem like you’ve jumped into your old Gameboy Advance.

Video Thumbnail
Tell me that doesn’t look absolutely stunning. | Video credit — Square Enix

The 2D animations and colorful sprites reminiscent of a bygone era should fill any old gamer with joy. And it helps that the gameplay itself is engaging and doesn’t drag on or introduce any pointless mechanics. Everything has a purpose and every character is unique.

This is far from the only game announced at Meta Connect. The Quest exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow is bundled with Quest 3 and 3S purchases until April 30, 2025. There’s also Just Dance VR for when simply listening to music isn’t good enough.

After seeing how Triangle Strategy is going to look in MR I’m going to keep my fingers crossed for a similar port of an old Pokémon game. Pokémon Ruby was my childhood and seeing it in MR will probably bring me to tears.

You can pre-order Triangle Strategy here to get it at a slight discount before it comes out on October 31.
