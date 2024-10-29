Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung has recently filed a patent for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. The wearable has yet to be announced and it seems to aim to bring something different to the market by offering a "grouping" feature.
A lot of tech companies currently have worked on fancy AR, VR, or MR headsets. We have Apple's Vision Pro, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, and the Meta Quest, and others. Samsung also seems to not want to be left behind and is working on its own take on Augmented Reality glasses.
The South Korea-based tech giant has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for AR glasses. The patent is titled “Method and System for Grouping Plurality of Devices”. It mentions a pair of glasses that can be connected to a single device such as a smartphone or tablet.
This would be epic for gamers and would mean players can view and interact in a shared virtual arena. It could be a form of collaboration mode for AR glasses.
Of course, other companies also offer an ecosystem of apps and platforms that work with such headsets, and they also offer collaboration features for the industrial segment. But Samsung's aim may be the consumer market, and the collaboration may be intended for fun or educational purposes.
As with anything that's just a patent though, we have no guarantees that this device will see the light of an official announcement. However, we know that Samsung has been secretly working on AR glasses for quite some time, so it's very possible the company will announce something for this market.
I am not a big fan of AR glasses, but the project Samsung is working on definitely seems interesting to me at this point. Hopefully, we'll know more about these AR glasses soon.
The illustrations in the patent indicate a streamlined, minimalistic frame. The lenses could be embedded with projection components that are capable of overlaying digital objects onto your view. These are AR glasses so they won't obstruct what you naturally see, but will add to it.
However, the "grouping" feature is what catches the most attention in the patent. There aren't many details in it, but it seems Samsung could be building a virtual network where multiple AR glasses can join. Maybe this could mean a shared visual experience.
Samsung seems to be developing some AR Glasses with Grouping Technology "New Patent Spotted"— Keval Vachharajani (@Kevalvachharaja) October 28, 2024
Here's the complete story: https://t.co/shz9FXF3YN#Samsung#ARGlasses#ARVRpic.twitter.com/WuRucmJYvN
