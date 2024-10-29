Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung's logo on an IFA 2023 display, with the motto "Connections that matter".
Samsung has recently filed a patent for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. The wearable has yet to be announced and it seems to aim to bring something different to the market by offering a "grouping" feature.

A lot of tech companies currently have worked on fancy AR, VR, or MR headsets. We have Apple's Vision Pro, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, and the Meta Quest, and others. Samsung also seems to not want to be left behind and is working on its own take on Augmented Reality glasses.

The South Korea-based tech giant has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for AR glasses. The patent is titled “Method and System for Grouping Plurality of Devices”. It mentions a pair of glasses that can be connected to a single device such as a smartphone or tablet.

The illustrations in the patent indicate a streamlined, minimalistic frame. The lenses could be embedded with projection components that are capable of overlaying digital objects onto your view. These are AR glasses so they won't obstruct what you naturally see, but will add to it.


However, the "grouping" feature is what catches the most attention in the patent. There aren't many details in it, but it seems Samsung could be building a virtual network where multiple AR glasses can join. Maybe this could mean a shared visual experience.

This would be epic for gamers and would mean players can view and interact in a shared virtual arena. It could be a form of collaboration mode for AR glasses.

Of course, other companies also offer an ecosystem of apps and platforms that work with such headsets, and they also offer collaboration features for the industrial segment. But Samsung's aim may be the consumer market, and the collaboration may be intended for fun or educational purposes.

As with anything that's just a patent though, we have no guarantees that this device will see the light of an official announcement. However, we know that Samsung has been secretly working on AR glasses for quite some time, so it's very possible the company will announce something for this market.

I am not a big fan of AR glasses, but the project Samsung is working on definitely seems interesting to me at this point. Hopefully, we'll know more about these AR glasses soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Popular stories

We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Samsung files a patent for AR glasses with what could be collaboration features
Loading Comments...

Latest News

We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
We tried Meta Quest's Hyperscape photorealistic environments demo, now available in more regions
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
The Vision Pro is heavy, so Apple is working on AR projectors for your home
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Quest 3S hits the shelves a week ahead of Batman: Arkham Shadow launch
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Gurman: Apple's Vision Pro team plays catch up with Meta, will release lower-end headset and more
Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Father of modern VR returns to Meta to check out Orion, gives thoughts on mass production
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
Xreal's AR glasses just got cheaper for Prime Day – Xreal Air down to $197, and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless