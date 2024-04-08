The Vision Pro will get an endless runner with a mixed reality twist
“Runaways” is an endless runner that’s coming soon to the Vision Pro. Apple’s headset has allowed the game’s developers — Beyond, based in New Zealand — to create a mixed-reality experience that takes advantage of spatial computation.
We’ve all played endless runners before, but in case you need a refresher, these are the games like Jetpack Joyride, Subway Surfers or Temple Run. In these arcade-style adventures, you push yourself to get higher scores all the while overcoming different obstacles.
In Runaways, you control Hank: a cool-looking alien dude with a hot rod-style spaceship. But why is Hank running, or rather: riding around in his groovy vehicle? Well, as it turns out, he’s just made his escape from a tentacle-infested planet, after ditching the mines of ExHume 8.
Back in the day, endless runners were the first type of game to conquer the smartphone gaming charts, because everyone could have fun playing them. It makes total sense for the Vision Pro to have one tailored to its unique features and I’m honestly hyped to check out Runaways.
So, if we already have tons of endless runner games available, what could make “Runaways” enticing? Well, that the game procedurally generates levels based on the player’s environment. If done right, this could result in quite a lot of variety and hence: replayability.
Some screenshots from Runaways, showcasing Hank's awesome ride. | Image credit — Beyond
The gameplay has been described as skill-based and fast-paced, meaning that on a challenge level, it could be close to JetPack Joyride. Players are tasked with helping Hank to jump over bottomless pits and evade all manner of traps.
We briefly went hands-on with Runaways at GDC 2024. You control Hank with a pinch motion to jump across bottomless pits, though this requires careful timing since jumps use energy that slowly recharges. Traps can be avoided by jumping or hitting a floating disarm button. Though we didn't get far, it's an enjoyably straightforward premise with a colorful presentation that feels easy to learn.
— uploadvr, March 2024
I hope that the game has tons of upgrades to max out and numerous outfits to unlock for Hank. Judging by the screenshots we have on display above, it would appear that players can unlock different spaceship models for Hank to use, which is awesome.
After all, let’s be honest: with endless runners, unlocking cosmetics is the real pull of the game!
Runaways is said to come out for the Vision Pro some time in April 2024. This means that the game should get released in the next 20 days or so, as of the time of writing. For now, we don’t know if it will come at a premium or be free to play.
As of now, there is no information about whether Runaways will make its way to other AR/VR headsets such as the Quest 3.
