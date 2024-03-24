Cult classic puzzle adventure Riven is getting a remake for VR devices
The sequel to one of the best puzzle adventure games of all time, Riven, made its debut back in 1997. Even though the game aged pretty well, fans of the Myst series will soon be treated with a remake of the said sequel.
The remake will be simply called Riven to avoid any confusion with the original game, which is titled Riven: The Sequel to Myst. The studio behind the remake, Cyan Worlds, is developing the flatscreen and VR versions of the game.
But Cyan Worlds is not just remaking Riven using the power of Unreal Engine 5, the studio is also expanding the game with new puzzles and storylines, so fans should expect some new content too, not just breathtaking visuals.
According to developers, the upcoming remake is “designed to be both a homage to its roots and a leap into the future of interactive storytelling.” The folks at Cyan Worlds promise to offer fans a remake with an unparalleled level of immersion.
Adventure game enthusiasts will be able to play the reimagined version of Riven later this year on both flatscreen and VR platforms.
