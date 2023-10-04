Rosonite launches this week on VR. Will it be able to compete with VRChat?
I can’t possibly tell you what’s the deal with virtual life simulators, but I can tell you something else instead: people love them. And most of the best VR headsets on the market are absolutely capable of bringing you a completely immersive experience in that style.
One of the most infamous examples of that, available right now on PC-VR is VRChat. And if you happen to browse the game’s listing on Steam, don’t let that “Early Access” tag confuse you: this one has been around ever since 2016, birthing tons of memes and controversies in the process. And that was my way of confirming that, yeah, it’s pretty popular with the kids.
But then, the other question is: will it be able to compete with VRChat?
Resonite has a lot of things in common with VRChat:
But there’s more to it too. For example, the developer has utilized Patreon cleverly to allow people to have a say in the process and get early feedback on the experience. Oh, and Resonite has had a… Resounding success on the platform too, as it’s currently accumulating over $25,000 per month.
But that’s not much of a wonder, given that this one is made by members of the team behind Neos VR. Now, if you don’t know anything about it: that’s for the better, as there’s quite a lot of drama behind that platform. But the point is: some of the people working on Neos decided to move on and create Resonite.
Naturally, as is typically the case with similar metaverse-esque experiences, users will be able to create their own content in the game and as such: become content for everybody else online, which is exactly what needs to happen on huge online platforms.
If you’ve ever tried VRChat and you’ve liked it, or if you’re tired of it and want to try something similar, yet new — or if you’ve simply always wanted to try something like this, but never have in the past — Resonite’s upcoming launch may be the perfect opportunity for you.
Resonite will be available starting October 6, local time, on Steam and you can wishlist it right now.
