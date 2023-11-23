Did Resolution Games, maker of VR hit Demeo, just create a new sport? Check it out!





So, what's Racket Club all about? Well, It seems to offer an energetic and fresh take on racket sports, tailor-made for the virtual world. And it also looks like a good fit for VR enthusiasts!

It appears to be a virtual court with the feel of a real fitness club. You can challenge your friends in multiplayer matches or polish your skills with solo play. There’s also a mode for a quick AI match, Drills to sharpen your techniques, and even a Career mode for some serious competition. And get this – the AI rivals are trained through machine learning to behave just like real players. No more predictable bot behavior!









The fun doesn't stop at gameplay. Racket Club is said to be big on customization. You get to deck out your avatar with cool gear as you progress. Sweatbands, stylish sneakers – you name it! Plus, with a variety of rackets that actually impact how you play, it's not just about looks; it's about strategy too.For those of you rocking the Meta Quest 3 Quest Pro , or Pico 4 , there's a little extra treat. Racket Club includes a MR mode that blends the virtual court with your real-world space. Just imagine playing a VR game and still being connected to your surroundings – pretty neat, right?

Eager for some VR sports action? Racket Club is gearing up for its big debut, and you can snag it at a 12% pre-order discount on the Meta Quest store . Not ready to commit just yet? No worries, you can also wishlist it on Steam and Pico. And don't forget: the launch is on December 14th, so set your calendars and prepare to enjoy another fun entry from Resolution Games.