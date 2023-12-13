Want to test the latest AI features on the Ray-Ban Glasses? You may want to hurry up

Start by opening the Meta View app on your smartphone or tablet. In the app, find the settings icon, typically a gear or cog symbol, located in the bottom right corner of the screen. Swipe downwards through the menu until you come across the Early Access option. Tap on Join Early Access. Alternatively, there may be a toggle next to the Early Access option, if so, tap this toggle to turn it on.



Tap the settings icon in the Meta View app once more. It’s usually in the same bottom right corner. Swipe down within the settings menu to find the Early Access section. Look for the Look and ask with Meta AI option and tap on it to enable this feature. Follow any additional on-screen instructions or prompts to finalize the setup. This may include enabling other necessary features or permissions.



A little heads-up: Bosworth noted that only a small group of users will get the first dibs on testing the Look and ask with Meta AI feature.





And guess what? Some eager folks over at

Now, Meta isn’t just playing around with smart glasses. It’s big-time into AI. From open-source tools for the tech heads to fancy Nvidia AI processors and Meta’s very own AI chip in the works, it’s all in. And guess what? Some eager folks over at Mixed Reality News hit a bit of a wall, as they couldn't find the access button in the app. Is Meta still in the midst of testing it out, or perhaps it already filled up its beta tester quota? Either way, don't sweat it too much. Bosworth said that this feature could be ready for everyone to enjoy by next year.Now, Meta isn’t just playing around with smart glasses. It’s big-time into AI. From open-source tools for the tech heads to fancy Nvidia AI processors and Meta’s very own AI chip in the works, it’s all in.



2024 is looking like a blockbuster year for Meta with all these AR, VR and AI toys. Stay tuned, because it seems like Meta's just getting started!



If you're itching to try Look and ask with Meta AI feature, you'll need to hop onto the Early Access program through the Meta View app in order to join the testing program. To join the Early Access Program follow the steps below:And if you want to activate Look and ask with Meta AI Feature follow these steps: