Quest users stumble upon a free 6-month Meta Quest+ trial! Are you too late to the party?
Hey VR fans, have you heard the latest buzz around the Meta Quest universe? It seems like some lucky Quest users have stumbled upon a delightful surprise in their Meta Quest mobile app – a free 6-month trial of Meta Quest+!
Meta Quest+, launched this summer, is like a VIP pass to the VR world. Subscribers get to claim two VR games handpicked by Meta each month for some of the best VR headset out here, like the Quest 3. The catch? You can play these games for free as long as your subscription is active. Cancel it — and poof! — access to those games vanish, at least until you decide to subscribe again.
If you still want to try your luck and snag that offer, some users suggest opening the smartphone app, and checking if the six-month trial isn’t just sitting there shining like a VR treasure. If you don't see it right away, don't lose hope! Just follow the steps:
But beware, offers can be as elusive as a glitch in the Matrix; some users say they missed their chance and now only see a one-month trial (which is what all users are entitled to upon joining Meta’s VR subscription service for the first time).
If you're among the chosen ones to get this six-month freebie, don’t forget to mark your calendar. Your credit card will get charged at the end of the trial unless you cancel beforehand. To dodge this bullet, you might want to cancel the subscription right after the trial starts.
So, what do you think? Is this a stroke of luck or a calculated move by Meta? Have you received this surprise offer? Drop your thoughts in the comments.
Initially, the six-month freebie was meant for those who purchased the 512GB version of Meta Quest 3, valued at $59.99. But here’s where things get interesting. Users across various Oculus and Quest-related subreddits, particularly owners of the 128GB Quest 3 and even some Quest 2 owners, are reporting that they too received this six-month trial offer. If you're not among the lucky ones who bought the 512GB Quest 3, it's worth checking your app. You never know, right? And let’s face it, if it’s free, we're not complaining!
This is how the prompt would look like if you get it on your phone | Image source- Reddit
- Tap on Menu
- Then click on Meta Quest+
So, is this a generous bug from Meta, or a strategic move to hook users onto its VR subscription service? After all, six months is enough time to amass a neat collection of 12 VR games. And once you're hooked, parting with that subscription might not be so easy.
