Quest 3 modders get creative for better comfort and field of view
In the DIY spirit, some crafty Quest 3 owners are tearing down walls – the walls of their VR headsets, that is. Over on Reddit, a user was showing off how they've modified their Quest 3 headset, removing the facial interface to mirror the design of mixed-reality headsets like the Meta Quest Pro and Lynx-R1, which favor an open periphery.
But it's not all roses and rainbows. This newfound freedom can come with its own set of challenges. Users might face issues like annoying lens glares, a drop in immersion levels during VR adventures, and even the risk of motion sickness if there's too much lag in the passthrough view.
Still, the community is forging ahead. The Reddit user took a page from the 3D printing book to create custom parts, coupling it with padding for better comfort. He notes, "Fogging is no problem anymore and the FOV is really fine,".
Another innovator shared, "Looks great. I made something like this starting with cutting up an old facial interface plus some neoprene pads, on my Quest 2 - it's amazing how much larger the FOV feels when you get rid of the facial interface - hard to describe. I would think using a halo-style head strap without the facial interface might achieve the same thing ?" emphasizing the communal effort to enhance comfort according to personal preferences.
These DIY solutions point toward a future where VR headset designs might offer modular choices, enabling users to switch between a closed, immersive environment and an open, mixed-reality setup.
For those scratching their heads, let's clarify what's going on here: the facial interface we're talking about is the foam part that nestles against your face when you don the headset. By ditching this piece, this modder is opting for a less constrictive experience that's reminiscent of more open, mixed-reality devices, connecting them to their actual surroundings even as they explore virtual ones.
For starters, this hack brings a breath of fresh air to the usual VR experience. Without the interface, the headset is less obtrusive, allowing users to keep an eye on the real world around them. This can be particularly handy for those blending VR with productivity tasks. No more face-squeezing and some users even claim a bonus wider field of view, all thanks to bringing their eyes closer to the lenses. (Via Mixed Reality News)
"Quest 2 head strap onto the Quest 3 / Image source-- Posted by ethanross1a on Reddit"'
Headset Historian on YouTube assembled his 'Frankenquest 3' using a mix of a Bobo-M2 strap and 3D-printed adapters. He's now a convert to the open design, especially for its mixed reality benefits.
