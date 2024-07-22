Quest 3 loses its most popular streaming app as it gets better browsing and multitasking
As we reported recently, the Quest 3 finally received an update that greatly improved its multitasking and web browsing experience.
The v67 update, as it's known online, took the Meta Quest 3 a significant step further towards it being a traditional standalone computer, where a lot can be accomplished through the web browser, as opposed to the Android-app-reliant headset that it was initially.
Thus, as noticed by UploadVR, Netflix has removed its popular app from the Quest's app store, and in turn – boosted Netflix's streaming quality on the Quest 3's web browser to 1080p, as an alternative, better way to stream on the headset.
That's fine, though, because as mentioned – Quest 3 users can now enjoy the Netflix streaming experience in the web browser, and in 1080p video resolution, which is notably higher than what the app offered – 480p.
While I'll miss the cozy atmosphere of the Netflix app, with its little virtual home environment, it's hard to argue that watching Netflix in the Quest 3's web browser, in passthrough, is far more convenient.
You can resize the window, move it anywhere, choose to see your real life surroundings or not, and multitask. The limitations that came with the app are gone now, with it.
Netflix seems to have taken notice of the idea that Meta's popular VR headset doesn't need an app for everything anymore, as it has a powerful desktop-class browser and multitasking.
While the Netflix app is no longer available to download, those who still have it will be getting errors, and will be forced to uninstall it regardless.
