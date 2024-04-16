Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal
Pimax, the company behind the Pimax Crystal VR headset we reviewed last year, has just announced an even more high-end model, aptly named the Crystal Super.
The Crystal Super packs an impressive total pixel count of 29.5 million, nearly twice what the already high-end original Crystal offered. The Crystal Super also boasts a higher FOV (field of view) for better immersion, and higher PPD (pixels per degree) than its predecessor.
Pimax Crystal Super specs
Interestingly, the Pimax Crystal Super is only going to focus on PCVR, which in my opinion, as someone who reviewed the original Crystal, is a great move, making the device far more focused on its primary, and best use case.
For reference, the original Pimax Crystal goes for $1,599.
In a surprising move, Pimax has also unveiled a much more affordable PCVR headset, alongside the ultra high-end Crystal Super.
The Crystal Light will cost $699, and is expected to start shipping soon, with pre-orders already open.
With a resolution of 2880 x 2880 pixels per eye, the Crystal Light is beating the popular Quest 3's 2064 x 2208. The refresh rate is the same, at up to 120Hz.
The Crystal Light will feature no battery, signifying that it will only rely on a cabled connection with the user's computer, and appears to be notably more compact than any other Pimax headset.
In its keynote, Pimax explained how the Crystal Light came to be:
In our Pimax Crystal review we mentioned that the headset only allows for cabled PCVR, and a wireless module is expected to come out later. Well, it's finally here!
Called the 60G Airlink, this new $299 module can attach to the Pimax Crystal's HDMI port, and claims to offer "the fastest WiFi technology for VR headsets".
Pimax Crystal 60G Airlink module specs
- Display: QLED+mini LED, or Micro-OLED
- Resolution: 3840 x 3840 pixels per eye (QLED version, micro-OLED)
- Pixel amount: 29.5 million (QLED version, micro-OLED 4K per eye, more pixels than the Apple Vision Pro)
- Brightness: 200 nits (QLED version, micro-OLED TBC)
- Refresh rate: 72Hz/90Hz/120Hz (QLED version), 70Hz/90Hz (micro-OLED 70Hz/90Hz)
- Optics: Glass aspheric lenses (QLED version), glass pancake lenses (micro-OLED)
- Audio: Integrated, 3.5mm audio jack 1x, microphones 2x
- Tracking: Inside-out, Lighthouse cover optional
- VR Mode: PCVR Only
The impressive Pimax Crystal Super is going to be priced at $1,799, and is expected to start shipping sometime in Q4 of this year.
Pimax Crystal Light also announced – a more affordable, lighter $699 PCVR headset
Pimax Crystal Light specs
In its keynote, Pimax explained how the Crystal Light came to be:
"We want to make the Crystal and its clarity available to more PCVR gamers, who want high clarity. We're thinking about HP Reverb G2 , Rift S, and the Valve Index. If they consider a headset upgrade, where do they go? Many headsets that were previously available to them have now been discontinued."
Pimax Crystal Airlink finally arrives – wireless PCVR for Pimax Crystal users
Pimax Crystal 60G Airlink module
- Supports the full resolution at 2880 x 2880 resolution per eye
- Minimal compression
- Supports 90 Hz refresh rate
- Ultra-low latency
- Battery life of 2 to 3 hours
Stay tuned for our further coverage on these exciting headsets.
