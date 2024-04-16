Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light, and Airlink for the original Crystal

By
Pimax unveils an even more high-end VR headset – Pimax Crystal Super, an affordable Crystal Light,
Pimax, the company behind the Pimax Crystal VR headset we reviewed last year, has just announced an even more high-end model, aptly named the Crystal Super.

The Crystal Super packs an impressive total pixel count of 29.5 million, nearly twice what the already high-end original Crystal offered. The Crystal Super also boasts a higher FOV (field of view) for better immersion, and higher PPD (pixels per degree) than its predecessor.

Most notably, the Crystal Super sports a replaceable optical engine system, which will allow the user to switch between using a QLED display panel, or OLED, the latter of which is notably what the Apple Vision Pro also uses.



Pimax Crystal Super specs

  • Display: QLED+mini LED, or Micro-OLED
  • Resolution: 3840 x 3840 pixels per eye (QLED version, micro-OLED)
  • Pixel amount: 29.5 million (QLED version, micro-OLED 4K per eye, more pixels than the Apple Vision Pro)
  • Brightness: 200 nits (QLED version, micro-OLED TBC)
  • Refresh rate: 72Hz/90Hz/120Hz (QLED version), 70Hz/90Hz (micro-OLED 70Hz/90Hz)
  • Optics: Glass aspheric lenses (QLED version), glass pancake lenses (micro-OLED)
  • Audio: Integrated, 3.5mm audio jack 1x, microphones 2x
  • Tracking: Inside-out, Lighthouse cover optional
  • VR Mode: PCVR Only

Interestingly, the Pimax Crystal Super is only going to focus on PCVR, which in my opinion, as someone who reviewed the original Crystal, is a great move, making the device far more focused on its primary, and best use case.

The impressive Pimax Crystal Super is going to be priced at $1,799, and is expected to start shipping sometime in Q4 of this year.

For reference, the original Pimax Crystal goes for $1,599.

Pimax Crystal Light also announced – a more affordable, lighter $699 PCVR headset



In a surprising move, Pimax has also unveiled a much more affordable PCVR headset, alongside the ultra high-end Crystal Super.

The Crystal Light will cost $699, and is expected to start shipping soon, with pre-orders already open.

With a resolution of 2880 x 2880 pixels per eye, the Crystal Light is beating the popular Quest 3's 2064 x 2208. The refresh rate is the same, at up to 120Hz.

The Crystal Light will feature no battery, signifying that it will only rely on a cabled connection with the user's computer, and appears to be notably more compact than any other Pimax headset.



In its keynote, Pimax explained how the Crystal Light came to be:

"We want to make the Crystal and its clarity available to more PCVR gamers, who want high clarity. We're thinking about HP Reverb G2 , Rift S, and the Valve Index. If they consider a headset upgrade, where do they go? Many headsets that were previously available to them have now been discontinued."


Pimax Crystal Airlink finally arrives – wireless PCVR for Pimax Crystal users



In our Pimax Crystal review we mentioned that the headset only allows for cabled PCVR, and a wireless module is expected to come out later. Well, it's finally here!

Called the 60G Airlink, this new $299 module can attach to the Pimax Crystal's HDMI port, and claims to offer "the fastest WiFi technology for VR headsets".

Pimax Crystal 60G Airlink module specs

  • Supports the full resolution at 2880 x 2880 resolution per eye
  • Minimal compression
  • Supports 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Ultra-low latency
  • Battery life of 2 to 3 hours

Stay tuned for our further coverage on these exciting headsets.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
Meta Quest 3 joins top three according to SteamVR survey, still lags behind Quest 2
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Meta Quest 3 gets improved passthrough and other goodies in the latest update
Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest headsets in April
Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest headsets in April
One of the most charming VR games, Toy Trains, is getting a dozen new levels and a sandbox mode
One of the most charming VR games, Toy Trains, is getting a dozen new levels and a sandbox mode
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get ready to clean the Krusty Krab’s floors in PowerWash Simulator VR on Quest 3
Get ready to clean the Krusty Krab’s floors in PowerWash Simulator VR on Quest 3
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
Meta and director Eli Roth present The Faceless Lady: a Meta-exclusive VR horror series set in a haunted castle
VR steampunk first-person shooter The Time Plague lands on Steam in April
VR steampunk first-person shooter The Time Plague lands on Steam in April
VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25
VR smash hit Startenders is coming to Steam on April 25
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Google promises AR announcements at I/O 2024, which might include Samsung’s upcoming XR headset
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
Meta explains what VPS on the Quest 3 is, but could this have something to do with Augments?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless