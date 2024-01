The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award

VR headset

The first-ever VR headset with glass aspheric lenses, Pimax Crystal , received an innovation award at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show trade fair. This is thewith the highest pixel amount (2880 x 2880) for any consumer device of this kind.It’s important to mention that the resolution is native, not upscaled, even at 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the Crystalfeatures QLED and MiniLED panels with local dimming.If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that Pimax’scan do both standalone as well as PCVR, has inside-out tracking, and comes with eye-tracking that enables Dynamic Foveated Rendering, thus making it compatible with nearly all VR games. Plus, the Crystal is modular, so more options are available.Besides showcasing the Crystal at CES 2024, Pimax introduced its new 60G AirLink wireless module, which can be paired with the. In fact, pairing these two makes Pimax’s Crystal the world’s first ultra-high-definitionwith wireless connectivity.The 60G AirLink takes advantage of the 60Gmm wave (mmWave) technology for high-speed data transmission and low latency, which is extremely important for video streaming and immersive VR experiences.Unfortunately, this is not a cheap. Those interested can pick this one up from Amazon for no less than $1,800. However, this is still just half the price of Apple’s Vision Pro