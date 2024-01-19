The Pimax Crystal VR headset wins CES 2024 innovation award
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The first-ever VR headset with glass aspheric lenses, Pimax Crystal, received an innovation award at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show trade fair. This is the VR headset with the highest pixel amount (2880 x 2880) for any consumer device of this kind.
It’s important to mention that the resolution is native, not upscaled, even at 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the Crystal VR headset features QLED and MiniLED panels with local dimming.
Besides showcasing the Crystal at CES 2024, Pimax introduced its new 60G AirLink wireless module, which can be paired with the VR headset. In fact, pairing these two makes Pimax’s Crystal the world’s first ultra-high-definition VR headset with wireless connectivity.
Unfortunately, this is not a cheap VR headset. Those interested can pick this one up from Amazon for no less than $1,800. However, this is still just half the price of Apple’s Vision Pro.
It’s important to mention that the resolution is native, not upscaled, even at 120Hz refresh rate. On top of that, the Crystal VR headset features QLED and MiniLED panels with local dimming.
If you’re a gamer, you’ll be happy to know that Pimax’s VR headset can do both standalone as well as PCVR, has inside-out tracking, and comes with eye-tracking that enables Dynamic Foveated Rendering, thus making it compatible with nearly all VR games. Plus, the Crystal is modular, so more options are available.
Besides showcasing the Crystal at CES 2024, Pimax introduced its new 60G AirLink wireless module, which can be paired with the VR headset. In fact, pairing these two makes Pimax’s Crystal the world’s first ultra-high-definition VR headset with wireless connectivity.
The 60G AirLink takes advantage of the 60Gmm wave (mmWave) technology for high-speed data transmission and low latency, which is extremely important for video streaming and immersive VR experiences.
Unfortunately, this is not a cheap VR headset. Those interested can pick this one up from Amazon for no less than $1,800. However, this is still just half the price of Apple’s Vision Pro.
Things that are NOT allowed: