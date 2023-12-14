Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

The Pico 5 is canceled. Long live… Pico’s Vision Pro competitor?!

The Pico 5 is canceled. Long live… Pico’s Vision Pro competitor?!
No, seriously, don’t you have to announce a product first before you can cancel it? I mean, I don’t know about you, but as far as I know: the Pico 5 wasn’t ever revealed. Teased a bit? Sure, but that was before all of the insanity that happened to the Pico brand.

Oh, you haven’t heard? Well, basically, ByteDance — maker of TikTok and owner of Pico — decided to fire a lot of Pico employees and developers, and then shift focus to making headsets, because whatever it was doing thus far wasn’t making enough money.

But still, Pico may still be keen on making one of the best VR headsets in the future. After all, you’d have to be capable of standing proud alongside the ranking in order to be capable of competing with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset.

And that’s not just my idea for a comparison. Those, apparently, may be Pico’s actual plans.

Video Thumbnail


We already knew that the Vision Pro’s announcement sent ripples across the entire XR industry, so ByteDance suddenly developing a competitive nature is no wonder. But remember, there’s more to this: Meta is said to be partnering up with Tencent — ByteDance’s biggest competitor — in order to bring a new budget-friendly Quest headset.

So, given that ByteDance wasn’t exactly charmed by the Pico 4’s sales performance and that this Meta x Tencent collab is looming over the global VR consumer market, it only makes sense for Pico to change course.

An unfortunate side-effect of that, however, is that it’ll have to go up against the Vision Pro.

Now, Apple’s headset seemingly aims to offer user-friendly versions of pro-grade features. This positions the Vision Pro in a very specific niche, that is neither completely consumer-oriented, nor entirely enterprise.

And that, in a way, makes Pico’s decision even wiser, because almost no one is fighting to take up that niche, as if everyone is still waiting to see how well Apple will do first. Well, except Pico, apparently. So what’s the plan?

Codename: Swan. Buzzwords like “high-end” and “cutting-edge” are being thrown around, but this project is said to still be at an experimental stage. The source specifies that no time-bound promises are being made yet.

So, basically, the only thing we know is the general direction in which Pico has decided to steer its ship. Nice. Still, going up against a tech-behemoth like Apple is a risky move, albeit a brave one. If this report is true, could Pico pull through?

All I’m going to say is this: popcorn noises intensify.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
So, what about a game that doesn’t just have MR, but is built around it? Here’s Demeter
So, what about a game that doesn’t just have MR, but is built around it? Here’s Demeter
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon
Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Want to test the latest AI features on the Ray-Ban Glasses? You may want to hurry up
Want to test the latest AI features on the Ray-Ban Glasses? You may want to hurry up
Get ready to bite as Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice hits PC VR in 2024!
Get ready to bite as Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice hits PC VR in 2024!
Research shows that VR was a hit category for Black Friday… In the UK. What about in the US?
Research shows that VR was a hit category for Black Friday… In the UK. What about in the US?
Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?
Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless