Despite these little hiccups, Pico 4 is still holding its own in the VR world. Sure, ByteDance — you know, the company behind Ticktok — has had some rough patches recently, but Pico is pushing through, showing us that it's got some fight left.



So, YouTube VR is finally available on Pico 4 , which is a great addition for users. However, when it comes to fully utilizing hand tracking features in this app, there's still room for development.



Well, Pico 4 is equipped with hand tracking capabilities, but again, this feature in YouTube VR is a decision that rests with Google. As such, Pico 4 users might be looking forward to future updates where Google enhances the YouTube VR experience.

This means, there's a chance that we could see an update down the line where Google jazzes up YouTube VR with some nifty hand tracking on. Fingers crossed, right?"Well, to some folks hand tracking in VR is a significant innovation, as it offers an intuitive and immersive experience.