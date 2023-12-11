The Pico 4 finally gets a proper YouTube app, years after the Quest 2 did
Guess what's new in the VR neighborhood? Pico 4 just got a bit better with the introduction of the YouTube VR app. It's an interesting development, we're talking about competition with the big guys like the Meta Quest 3 — which by the way is considered the best VR headset around.
Now, with a little help from Google, YouTube VR has landed on the Pico 4, bringing all the YouTube goodies from your regular videos to those mind-blowing 360° ones.
So, for those of you who love going hands-free in VR, you might feel a bit bummed that YouTube VR on Pico 4 isn't using hand tracking just yet. But hey, don't lose hope! The cool thing is, Pico 4 can totally handle hand tracking.
This means, there's a chance that we could see an update down the line where Google jazzes up YouTube VR with some nifty hand tracking on Pico 4. Fingers crossed, right?"
Well, to some folks hand tracking in VR is a significant innovation, as it offers an intuitive and immersive experience.
Now, with a little help from Google, YouTube VR has landed on the Pico 4, bringing all the YouTube goodies from your regular videos to those mind-blowing 360° ones.
But, here's the catch: while the Quest 2 flaunts its hand-tracking prowess for YouTube VR, Pico 4, despite being capable of hand tracking, sticks with the classic controller setup for now, even in apps like VRChat.
So, for those of you who love going hands-free in VR, you might feel a bit bummed that YouTube VR on Pico 4 isn't using hand tracking just yet. But hey, don't lose hope! The cool thing is, Pico 4 can totally handle hand tracking.
This means, there's a chance that we could see an update down the line where Google jazzes up YouTube VR with some nifty hand tracking on Pico 4. Fingers crossed, right?"
Well, to some folks hand tracking in VR is a significant innovation, as it offers an intuitive and immersive experience.
Despite these little hiccups, Pico 4 is still holding its own in the VR world. Sure, ByteDance — you know, the company behind Ticktok — has had some rough patches recently, but Pico is pushing through, showing us that it's got some fight left.
So, YouTube VR is finally available on Pico 4, which is a great addition for users. However, when it comes to fully utilizing hand tracking features in this app, there's still room for development.
Well, Pico 4 is equipped with hand tracking capabilities, but again, this feature in YouTube VR is a decision that rests with Google. As such, Pico 4 users might be looking forward to future updates where Google enhances the YouTube VR experience.
So, YouTube VR is finally available on Pico 4, which is a great addition for users. However, when it comes to fully utilizing hand tracking features in this app, there's still room for development.
Well, Pico 4 is equipped with hand tracking capabilities, but again, this feature in YouTube VR is a decision that rests with Google. As such, Pico 4 users might be looking forward to future updates where Google enhances the YouTube VR experience.
Things that are NOT allowed: