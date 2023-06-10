People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong

Frankly, given that saying the words “Dynamic Island” out loud now seems “normal”, “Spatial Computer” feels like a piece of cake. They made it - they get to call it whatever they want, I guess. This is it, folks! Apple just took the wraps off the most anticipated, most ambitious, and probably most controversial consumer device in recent history. It’s called “Apple Vision Pro”. What kind of device is that you ask? A “Spatial Computing” device, says Apple . Tim Cook & Co refuse to call the Apple Vision Pro an "AR/VR headset", and they might have a point...



Anyway… If you’ve already reached the point in the article when you start thinking technology is too confusing, don’t worry - you’re not alone! Frankly, even the so-called “tech enthusiasts” are trying to make sense of what Apple’s Vision Pro headset is and what it means. So, we’re in this (being confused thing) together.



That being said, I’m getting paid to tell you what's going through my head, and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll keep it short and to the point, and because this is one of few “One More Thing” announcements, we’ll also get a word from our chief editor, who (I now understand) can do something other than tell me my work isn’t good enough! JK . He’s way meaner.



That being said, PhoneArena’s reaction to the everything , so I’ve also put together a medley of passionate Tweets and comments from “normal people” who have some intriguing thoughts on Apple’s idea of the future. But that's not all. As it turns out, a select group of YouTubers and media personal have actually had the chance to test out the Apple Vision Pro! To put it lightly, people are shocked, amazed, and… terrified of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Must mostly amazed. Super amazed.



Is Tim Cook’s Vision Pro trying to change the world or change… you? It’ll set you back only $3,500 to find out in early 2024 when Apple’s Mixed Reality headset is expected to hit the shelves. But early impressions are telling me the Apple Vision Pro might really be the most technically impressive consumer electronics device we've ever seen.

First reaction to Apple Vision Pro: This isn't a VR headset but a new type of computer; I can't wait to try the Apple Vision Pro - it will change entertainment forever; productivity is next

Jokes aside, I’m an optimist when it comes to Apple’s new Vision Pro headset, and while I certainly don’t want it to replace human contact, I do believe it can be truly awesome for specific tasks/scenarios, especially after I've gone through hours (no kidding) of second-hand impressions. Perhaps the most incredible feature Vision Pro brings is the ability to “teleport” you into a different space. It really is shaping up to be the closest thing to teleportation!





When I first saw keynote, I immediately imagined getting a front seat at a concert, an NBA, NFL, or a Premier League game with this thing, and as it turns out, this is indeed possible, and coming! Remember, premium seats at events of that magnitude cost hundreds/thousands of dollars. This alone might be enough to justify the "crazy" $3,500 price for some people.



I’m very excited to try working on multiple large screens without the need for… multiple large screens; the only problem might be that the headset is on the heavy side (according to multiple people who've used it)

That being said, entertainment might be the biggest selling point here ; I love the idea of being able to watch movies together with friends who aren’t in the same country/continent as me (perhaps when the Vision Pro costs as much as an iPhone so most of us can afford it)

Again, “attending” sports and music events and “sitting” in the front row for what should be a fraction of the price seems like one of the most exciting Vision Pro features I can think of right now

Something Apple didn't talk about but sounds appealing to me is what I’d call “virtual tourism” - sure, visiting Niagara Falls through a VR headset might not be the same, but what about a museum, or the leaning tower of Pisa…

And of course, I’d love to try gaming on the Apple Vision Pro, and I’m not even a gamer; for the record, I doubt the Apple Vision Pro will turn me into one but who knows...



People who tried Apple Vision Pro struggle to find words to describe their experience: "It's the closest thing I've experienced to magic!"





















Apple Vision Pro is proving the skeptics wrong: Those who haven't seen what Apple Vision Pro can do probably shouldn't criticize it so passionately



Of course not everyone is exactly pumped and amazed by Apple’s first Mixed Reality headset (I mean… Spatial Computer). In fact, many don’t find the design to be particularly… compact. Judging by all the memes, people also think it looks kinda dorky. And I can agree.





Perhaps a real problem might be that, as per early reports, including those by people who've had a chance to experience the Apple Vision Pro, the headset is on the heavy side. So, while it looks like it’s built like a tank, the Apple Vision Pro might not be the one to wear all day, like a pair of AR glasses.





Despite that, what stands out is that there really aren't many other "complaints" about the Vision Pro. Most reactions I've come across mention only the weight of the headset as a point of concern, and pretty much nothing else. MacRumors' Dan Barbera gave it a 9.5/10. Oh, and another thing... If he was behind the project, Steve Jobs would’ve forced Apple’s engineers to stay up late and find a way to get rid of the charging cable and external battery. But this one's there to make what's already shaping up to be a heavy headset a lighter one.









That being said, those who've had 30-60 minute demo sessions with the Apple Vision Pro highlight that (unlike other headsets) eye strain and discomfort aren't an issue thanks to how steady the image renderings are. Apparently, nothing really moves around when it shouldn't.