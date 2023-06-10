People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
2
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
There are certain products that shift the way we look at technology. We believe Apple Vision Pro can change the world, introducing an entirely new Spatial Computing platform.
Tim Cook
This is it, folks! Apple just took the wraps off the most anticipated, most ambitious, and probably most controversial consumer device in recent history. It’s called “Apple Vision Pro”. What kind of device is that you ask? A “Spatial Computing” device, says Apple. Tim Cook & Co refuse to call the Apple Vision Pro an "AR/VR headset", and they might have a point... Frankly, given that saying the words “Dynamic Island” out loud now seems “normal”, “Spatial Computer” feels like a piece of cake. They made it - they get to call it whatever they want, I guess.
Anyway… If you’ve already reached the point in the article when you start thinking technology is too confusing, don’t worry - you’re not alone! Frankly, even the so-called “tech enthusiasts” are trying to make sense of what Apple’s Vision Pro headset is and what it means. So, we’re in this (being confused thing) together.
That being said, I’m getting paid to tell you what's going through my head, and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll keep it short and to the point, and because this is one of few “One More Thing” announcements, we’ll also get a word from our chief editor, who (I now understand) can do something other than tell me my work isn’t good enough! JK. He’s way meaner.
That being said, PhoneArena’s reaction to the Apple Vision Pro headset isn’t everything, so I’ve also put together a medley of passionate Tweets and comments from “normal people” who have some intriguing thoughts on Apple’s idea of the future. But that's not all. As it turns out, a select group of YouTubers and media personal have actually had the chance to test out the Apple Vision Pro! To put it lightly, people are shocked, amazed, and… terrified of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Must mostly amazed. Super amazed.
Is Tim Cook’s Vision Pro trying to change the world or change… you? It’ll set you back only $3,500 to find out in early 2024 when Apple’s Mixed Reality headset is expected to hit the shelves. But early impressions are telling me the Apple Vision Pro might really be the most technically impressive consumer electronics device we've ever seen.
First reaction to Apple Vision Pro: This isn't a VR headset but a new type of computer; I can't wait to try the Apple Vision Pro - it will change entertainment forever; productivity is next
Looking at Apple’s Vision Pro headset is like looking at a newborn baby. You have no idea what it’ll grow up to be; it doesn’t seem to have an on/off switch; and you always wonder if it would’ve been the same had you called it Dave. But that comes from someone who doesn’t have kids, or the AppleVision Pro, so take it with a grain of salt. And, of course, the most important part is that Robin likes it. She said she could live inside the Vision Pro.
Jokes aside, I’m an optimist when it comes to Apple’s new Vision Pro headset, and while I certainly don’t want it to replace human contact, I do believe it can be truly awesome for specific tasks/scenarios, especially after I've gone through hours (no kidding) of second-hand impressions. Perhaps the most incredible feature Vision Pro brings is the ability to “teleport” you into a different space. It really is shaping up to be the closest thing to teleportation!
When I first saw keynote, I immediately imagined getting a front seat at a concert, an NBA, NFL, or a Premier League game with this thing, and as it turns out, this is indeed possible, and coming! Remember, premium seats at events of that magnitude cost hundreds/thousands of dollars. This alone might be enough to justify the “crazy” $3,500 price for some people.
- I’m very excited to try working on multiple large screens without the need for… multiple large screens; the only problem might be that the headset is on the heavy side (according to multiple people who've used it)
- That being said, entertainment might be the biggest selling point here ; I love the idea of being able to watch movies together with friends who aren’t in the same country/continent as me (perhaps when the Vision Pro costs as much as an iPhone so most of us can afford it)
- Again, “attending” sports and music events and “sitting” in the front row for what should be a fraction of the price seems like one of the most exciting Vision Pro features I can think of right now
- Something Apple didn't talk about but sounds appealing to me is what I’d call “virtual tourism” - sure, visiting Niagara Falls through a VR headset might not be the same, but what about a museum, or the leaning tower of Pisa…
- And of course, I’d love to try gaming on the Apple Vision Pro, and I’m not even a gamer; for the record, I doubt the Apple Vision Pro will turn me into one but who knows...
More than anything else, what impressed me during Apple's Vision Pro reveal was the realization of just how much innovation needed to take place in order to produce such a complex product. Apple's wrestled with so many new problems, like how to interface with a head-mounted "spatial computer," or how to see people around you, and how they could see where you're looking at. It boggles the mind how new and different everything about the Vision Pro feels. It's like a computer from the future. And it might very well be just that.
Even though it's a first-gen product that's potentially more than half a year away from release, it looks like Apple's really betting heavily on this gem of technology. This head start (pun not intended) for developers is very welcome, though, because as stunning as the Vision Pro tech is, it is probably going to need this one new "killer app" to make it explode (hopefully not literally).
Rad Slavov, PhoneArena Chief Editor
Even though it's a first-gen product that's potentially more than half a year away from release, it looks like Apple's really betting heavily on this gem of technology. This head start (pun not intended) for developers is very welcome, though, because as stunning as the Vision Pro tech is, it is probably going to need this one new "killer app" to make it explode (hopefully not literally).
Rad Slavov, PhoneArena Chief Editor
People who tried Apple Vision Pro struggle to find words to describe their experience: "It's the closest thing I've experienced to magic!"
"It was pretty incredible. Absolutely insane.For those of you who make comparisons to other headsets (like the Meta Quest 2), this is not that in any shape of form. It's not even remotely close. You're so immersed in what you're doing that my brain just shut off. I was being in the moment. It's so intuitive (the eye-tracking and gesture navigation) that when I was getting the demo, I was trying to remain polite and let the Apple reps explain but, in my mind, I already knew what I was doing. The fact that it tracks your eyes and that's how you select something is insane. It absolutely does not miss.
By far the best visual experience I've had on any headset (about the display). It's not even close to any of the one's you're thinking of. It's in another realm. Crystal clear, retina quality. It's so seamless and flawless. The fact that we're still months away from its actual release and it's so good already... I'm speechless. Then we moved on to Spatial photos and videos, and... We saw a video of kids eating cake. When someone blew the candles out, it felt so real that I thought the smoke was one me. And these are not my kids, I am not part of that family but it looked like I was there with them.
I watched Avatar in 3D and it was incredible. The 3D didn't seem like a gimmick, it doesn't make you sick. I saw a woman on top of a giant cliff walking a tight rope and I was legitimately worried for her. You're looking down as if you're hanging off this cliff. But my favorite thing, because I'm a huge sports fan, was getting a seat behind the basketball hoop. It's something I've never seen before. You can buy courtside seats, and I still think this is better. It (the whole experience) was amazing. I don't know how to describe it without being in complete awe. I don't really throw that around too much but it was by far the most incredible experience I've had with a VR/AR headset, and I don't usually like using those."
"The eye-tracking is in-sane! You just look at whatever you want and you pinch (your fingers) to select. The clarity of say a Safari tab is so good! The words are super crisp. Honestly, I felt more excited about the productivity elements than the entertainment. I was very surprised by how intuitive it is. It's so smooth! I got to do a FaceTime call with someone and they had their virtual persona set up, and that was pretty surreal - it felt like I was talking to a real human. I don't see people bringing this on the airplane (now) but a few years from now when this is a little bit lighter... Wow! Crazy immersive. I can't wait till we get some cool games. Surreal day."
"I watched the presentation and I was skeptical. I've seen VR headsets, plenty of them. But guys... It really is what you saw in the keynote! They aren't renders - it's actually what you see. I just came out from an hour-long demo with the Apple Vision Pro, and I was throughly impressed. I was shocked. Most of the functionality is done with gestures - I thought it was going to be difficult but I realized I didn't have to raise my hands. I really liked the 3D video, which felt like jumping back into an old memory. It felt like an episode of Black Mirror. When someone walks up to you, you can actually see them clearly - that was really nice. They had this 8K video where they showed Alicia Keys singing at a private concert. I felt like I was there."
Is it worth $3,500? Yes! As a piece of hardware, and what I experienced... Definitely. Apple is going to shake up the whole industry. It's going to take some time but this is bigger than the iPhone.
By far the best AR/VR headset I've ever used. The battery was pretty light and easy to fit in my pocket. What is it like to look through this thing? Pretty insane. Especially compared to other headsets. Apple is focusing on blending the digital world with the real world. Again, it really works like that. Looking at the real world - it looks crisp and clear, unlike the Meta Quest 2, which can look grainy. The coolest thing was probably the 3D photos and videos. I watched a 3D movie clip, and I was... very into it. Are we all gonna buy this next year? No. But this really does feel like the next big thing!
Look, I have no idea if Spatial photos and videos are going to become a thing but I’ll say this… Ever since I had my Vision Pro demo and have gotten videos of my kids on this trip, I’ve been thinking it would be really cool to see this in 3D. Do I want my wife to have to wear the face computer to take them? No. But not crazy to think one day she’ll be able to with an iPad or iPhone.
"The most impressive thing... The eye-tracking. I'm not even kidding. This eye-tracking is sick! The eye-tracking in this headset is the closest thing I've experienced to... magic. I don't normally call tech things magical or surreal but this was... Even for a pre-release product - kinda unbelievable. It's a standalone computer. There are no controllers. You're controlling it with your hands, eyes, and voice. It's built extremely well, metal and glass. You look at something and you click (your fingers together), no matter where your hand is. It feels... telepathic. I can personally say from my demo, hell yes! I'd pay to watch an NBA game courtside in the headset. The quality is good and you're not paying courtside prices... So, is this headset any good? Well, yes! Some of the parts of this headset are actually the best I've seen in any VR headset by a mile. Specifically the eye-tracking and hand-tracking..."
Apple Vision Pro is proving the skeptics wrong: Those who haven't seen what Apple Vision Pro can do probably shouldn't criticize it so passionately
It might cost 10x more but it also looks like the Apple Vision Pro is 10x better than the Meta Quest 2. Some people who've tried both wouldn't even put them in the same category.
Of course not everyone is exactly pumped and amazed by Apple’s first Mixed Reality headset (I mean… Spatial Computer). In fact, many don’t find the design to be particularly… compact. Judging by all the memes, people also think it looks kinda dorky. And I can agree.
Perhaps a real problem might be that, as per early reports, including those by people who've had a chance to experience the Apple Vision Pro, the headset is on the heavy side. So, while it looks like it’s built like a tank, the Apple Vision Pro might not be the one to wear all day, like a pair of AR glasses.
Despite that, what stands out is that there really aren't many other "complaints" about the Vision Pro. Most reactions I've come across mention only the weight of the headset as a point of concern, and pretty much nothing else. MacRumors' Dan Barbera gave it a 9.5/10. Oh, and another thing... If he was behind the project, Steve Jobs would’ve forced Apple’s engineers to stay up late and find a way to get rid of the charging cable and external battery. But this one's there to make what's already shaping up to be a heavy headset a lighter one.
Another point of concert that many bring up (and I have) is whether the Apple Vision Pro is bad for your eyes. It appears that Apple recommends the Vision Pro headset only for those “13 years-old or older.” That might be because (according to the Vision Center) many people report eye strain and discomfort caused by fatigued eye muscles after using a VR headset. VR headsets can also cause blurry vision, motion sickness, twitching, and dry eyes.
That being said, those who've had 30-60 minute demo sessions with the Apple Vision Pro highlight that (unlike other headsets) eye strain and discomfort aren't an issue thanks to how steady the image renderings are. Apparently, nothing really moves around when it shouldn't.
So, in the end, it seems like Apple managed to prove some people wrong. Pretty quickly. Mainly those who were ready to critisize the Apple Vision Pro without having seen what the device can do. In fact, as it turns out, the Apple Vision Pro doesn't really have direction competition. Just look at the initial impressions of those who've tried the headset. Frankly, I've been following the same tech people for years (I believe I'm familiar with their camera persona), and I've never (and I mean never) seen them so mind-blown and lost for words.
Apple said it and I can't disagree... It really looks like the most advanced personal consumer electronics device ever. Although I love and respect vacuum cleaners. I really do.
Things that are NOT allowed: