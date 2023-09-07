Novobeing is on the Quest Lab to bring your stress down through VR, and right now it's totally free
Yes, there's nothing quite like experiencing VR for the first time. That is probably why most of the best VR headsets come with their own little introductory experiences that are super adorable and memorable in so many ways.
And, as I’ve previously mentioned: nothing beats playing fetch with the dog robot from SteamVR!
And it so happens that interactivity is one of the things that is great for stress. So I can’t be the only one that can make a clear connection between VR and mindfulness, right? Yep: I’m not. Because someone made Novobeing and it’s now available on the Quest Lab.
So! What’s Novobeing? Well, it’s a wellness app for VR. But it doesn’t only let you breathe in and out, and then give you tips on how to stay motivated. It also lets you do cool things that — naturally — destress the mind.
Also, the experience will let you visit several environments that — quite honestly — look like the perfect spots to get some meditation done. And this one goes double for the freaks like me, who like meditating within the explorable landscapes of, again, Steam VR.
If all of this sounds really fun, then you should know that the Novobeing app is available right now for free. Since it’s technically under a sort of Beta, where the company wants to gather more user feedback — even such from clinical trials! — if you log in right now, you can get a free lifetime license!
Does that mean that the app will cost something in the future? How much? Will it get more experiences, that maybe will cost something on top? It’s too early to say and we don’t know. But, quite honestly: Novobeing looks fun and if you can nab it for free, we say go and do so!
