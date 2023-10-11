You know what would’ve ran great on the Quest 3? GTA San Andreas VR
Unless you read online about what the best VR games to get for the Quest 3 are, there isn’t really a clear way to know. Meta’s online store doesn’t have any sort of area dedicated to the Quest 3 and the one game that Meta used heavily to market its new headset didn’t come out at the same time.
So… What gives? Launch titles is a term for a reason: this is the games that become available day one for the given platform. Sure, the Quest 3 is backwards compatible, but it would’ve been great if fans could just go for that one, promised game that launched specifically because the Quest 3 allowed it to exist, as is.
Well, of course someone took advantage of the occasion and asked a Meta spokesperson during the Connect Event of 2023 about GTA VR. I mean, it’s GTA VR! And can you guess what the response was?
Oof.
Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m very excited about Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR. But they didn’t exactly launch in time to serve as launch titles! Plus, I’m ready to face the wrath, so I’ll admit it: I don’t like GTA anyway.
But the point I’m trying to make is different: you can’t just announce a VR port of one of the most cherished games of the last two decades, then announce a brand new, more powerful than ever headset and then have “no update” on the former.
Still, like it or not: this is the reality of the situation. We wouldn’t go as far as to say that GTA: SA VR won’t happen, but we suspect that we won’t hear anything new about the project anytime soon.
If we’re lucky, some dedicated fan out there will port the game over to VR themselves, just like we saw with Amnesia, Prey or even Portal 2.
