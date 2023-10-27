Try before you buy: Google launches new AR features for hair color and foundations

In addition to hair color and foundation, you can also use Google’s tools to explore lipsticks and eyeshadow shades from top brands. The last two have been available since 2020, when Google partnered with ModiFace and Perfect Corp to visualize beauty products through AR. You can shop from over 50 brands using AR on Google.So, whether you're looking for the perfect lipstick shade or contemplating a hair color change, Google's AR beauty tools have got you covered.Happy beauty shopping, everyone!