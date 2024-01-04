Success in sight: Meta CTO hails Quest's MR achievements
Technology sure has a way of zooming ahead, right? And in 2023, Meta really hit the ground running with its launch of the Quest 3 headset — which is considered one of the best VR headset around. Over on Meta’s blog, the company’s CTO Andrew Bosworth spilled the beans on the team’s adventures in AI and MR.
While folks like you and me are super into this MR thing, some big names in the industry, like John Carmack — you know, the genius behind game-changers like Doom — aren't totally sold on it yet. They're wondering, "Is MR really going to make people want to buy more headsets?"
Full disclosure: many of the best-selling VR games have MR modes now, but that doesn't automatically mean that's why everyone's buying them. And pure MR apps, the ones that are all-in on MR, are still kind of rare, so it’s not completely clear what Andrew means here. But hey, that's just how new tech rolls, right?
Andrew states:
Well, MR is really cool. I mean, since Meta launched the Quest 3, it's like everyone's hopping on the MR train. You can watch NBA games or learn piano in ways you never thought possible. Investing in stuff like AI and MR might seem like a gamble, but for Meta, it seems to be all about staying ahead of the game.
Now, let's talk MR. It's this amazing mashup of real and virtual worlds. While it's the new kid on the block compared to VR — which has been hanging around for a while – MR is quickly making a name for itself in the tech scene.
While folks like you and me are super into this MR thing, some big names in the industry, like John Carmack — you know, the genius behind game-changers like Doom — aren't totally sold on it yet. They're wondering, "Is MR really going to make people want to buy more headsets?"
But you know what? The numbers are telling a different story. Meta’s Bosworth says that out of the top 20 apps for the Quest, seven are all about MR! That's a pretty big deal, showing that people are really digging this new tech.
Full disclosure: many of the best-selling VR games have MR modes now, but that doesn't automatically mean that's why everyone's buying them. And pure MR apps, the ones that are all-in on MR, are still kind of rare, so it’s not completely clear what Andrew means here. But hey, that's just how new tech rolls, right?
Andrew states:
We're seeing strong signals that people really value these experiences. There are already hundreds of mixed reality apps in our store where a majority of users have tried mixed reality features. Seeing what happens when lots of people get their hands on a new technology like this has been delightful.
Well, MR is really cool. I mean, since Meta launched the Quest 3, it's like everyone's hopping on the MR train. You can watch NBA games or learn piano in ways you never thought possible. Investing in stuff like AI and MR might seem like a gamble, but for Meta, it seems to be all about staying ahead of the game.
So, what's around the corner? Meta is said to be cooking up some super cool AR projects and pushing MR even further. The future's looking pretty awesome and Meta's making sure it's a big part of it. So, stay tuned – the best is yet to come!
Things that are NOT allowed: