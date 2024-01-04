Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Success in sight: Meta CTO hails Quest's MR achievements

Success in sight: Meta CTO hails Quest's MR achievements
Technology sure has a way of zooming ahead, right? And in 2023, Meta really hit the ground running with its launch of the Quest 3 headset — which is considered one of the best VR headset around. Over on Meta’s blog, the company’s CTO Andrew Bosworth spilled the beans on the team’s adventures in AI and MR.

Now, let's talk MR. It's this amazing mashup of real and virtual worlds. While it's the new kid on the block compared to VR — which has been hanging around for a while – MR is quickly making a name for itself in the tech scene.

While folks like you and me are super into this MR thing, some big names in the industry, like John Carmack — you know, the genius behind game-changers like Doom — aren't totally sold on it yet. They're wondering, "Is MR really going to make people want to buy more headsets?"

But you know what? The numbers are telling a different story. Meta’s Bosworth says that out of the top 20 apps for the Quest, seven are all about MR! That's a pretty big deal, showing that people are really digging this new tech.


Video Thumbnail


Full disclosure: many of the best-selling VR games have MR modes now, but that doesn't automatically mean that's why everyone's buying them. And pure MR apps, the ones that are all-in on MR, are still kind of rare, so it’s not completely clear what Andrew means here. But hey, that's just how new tech rolls, right?

Andrew states:

We're seeing strong signals that people really value these experiences. There are already hundreds of mixed reality apps in our store where a majority of users have tried mixed reality features. Seeing what happens when lots of people get their hands on a new technology like this has been delightful.


Well, MR is really cool. I mean, since Meta launched the Quest 3, it's like everyone's hopping on the MR train. You can watch NBA games or learn piano in ways you never thought possible. Investing in stuff like AI and MR might seem like a gamble, but for Meta, it seems to be all about staying ahead of the game.

So, what's around the corner? Meta is said to be cooking up some super cool AR projects and pushing MR even further. The future's looking pretty awesome and Meta's making sure it's a big part of it. So, stay tuned – the best is yet to come!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
Report says Vision Pro 2 will use a brighter, more energy-efficient Samsung display
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Vision Pro's outer display may be useful to those around you too?
The Vision Pro's outer display may be useful to those around you too?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
Meta Quest + in January: here is 2024's first batch of games
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
The Quest 3 goes through another growth spurt in Steam’s VR charts
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
Meta permanently lowers Quest 2 prices, accessories are cheaper too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless