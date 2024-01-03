Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?

I did

Wowser! I truly can’t imagine what this prototype may look and feel like, or what it could be capable of.



Quite honestly, I also can’t imagine how said prototype can be the pinnacle of human production, but only in the consumer electronics realm, but that’s another story. But I do appreciate Andrew’s excitement!



Even though Andrew is very much interested in the idea of putting screens on the Meta smart glasses and trying to make AR on them a thing, the prototype in question sounds like it has nothing to do with that line of products.



And that would be because it’s so insanely expensive to produce.



That being said, Bosworth does talk about it as if actually making a consumer product of this prototype is some sort of endgame. The CTO fully understands that a lot of price reduction and production optimization needs to happen before that, so hopefully this means that we won’t be comparing prices with the



Here’s the deal: Meta isn’t the type of company to keep things under wraps for long. Historically, the company has been pretty transparent regarding its technical achievements, often openly showcasing and explaining prototypes in very early stages of work.



So this really has me wondering: if such an advanced prototype of AR glasses — as of now, an untapped market, one that a lot of us are waiting to see populated — why not show it?



Hey, remember how after the Vision Pro got announced, everyone was suddenly making headsets? Well, through this prototype, Meta could have it's very own, similar moment, but for the realm of AR. Wouldn't that make 2024 even more special?