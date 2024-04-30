This Mixed Reality game turns your living room into a spaceship

Quest 2

Quest Pro









Imagine seeing Jupiter out of your kitchen window.





The main plot of the game ( spoilers, obviously ) revolves around the player trying to learn about the origin of life. You follow in the footsteps of your mother who was an astrobiologist. And most of the game is spent gathering and learning about various substances from different planets.



When you get teleported onto a planet or moon you can use your hand or controller to pull these substances towards yourself. There is a little more to do in these tasks but the general consensus seems to be that this is the weakest part of the experience.









Mixed , April 2024









Though it's a fascinating take on Astra is fairly positively reviewed on the Meta Horizon Store and you can buy it for $9.99. However, do keep in mind that this is a very short experience. It usually takes around 60 minutes to get through and that’s it.Though it's a fascinating take on MR games , its short runtime and repetitive nature mean it’s not for everyone. If you can do without the Mixed Reality aspect, I’d highly recommend Elite: Dangerous. Its VR mode is sublime for those who love Space and it can be played for a much longer time.