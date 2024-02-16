Get up to 60% off VR games through Meta’s Other Worlds sale, live right now
Meta makes some of the best VR headsets out there, but unlike the Apple Vision Pro, the Quest 3 and Quest 2 are all about having fun. Some of the best VR games are available through Meta’s library of standalone apps.
And, I mean, that only makes sense, right? The company manages the world’s biggest library of XR apps and games. But there’s a caveat to that: how do you pick and choose what you want to play next? Well, there are lists with the best MR games for the Quest 3.
So, what is this sale from Meta all about? It’s happening over on Meta’s Quest Store and it features a total of 56 discounted titles. Among those are some real fan-favorites, but also games that have come out rather recently, making for a very tempting selection.
But let’s get to the meat of it: how deep are the discounts on these titles? In essence: you don’t get to find out until you proceed to check out. This is something typical of Meta sales, so nothing new there, but it may make you stressed out, wondering if you’re getting the discount or not.
If that’s the case, here’s a simple way to ensure that you’re getting your deal:
And that’s about all it takes! There are some really great offers from Meta this time around, so I hope that everyone manages to snag a game that they’ve been hoping to get for a while now. For Meta’s first sale of 2024, I’d say that this is a pretty great kick-off for the year.
But then there are also awesome online sales like the Other Worlds sale, which is happening right now. Meta is prepared to offer you up to 60% off the prices of select games from it’s online marketplace, so the game of “pick and choose” just became way easier.
Just some of the games featured in Meta's Other Worlds sale.
No need to beat around the bush: there are some great games on offer here. Among the ones that caught my attention are:
- Demeo
- Red Matter 2
- Assassin’s Creed: Nexus
- The 7th Guest
- Lucky’s Tale
- Browse the selection of discounted games from this link
- Add the game/app to your cart
- Make sure to complete your purchase before midnight on February 25
Oh, and for the record: after I opened the page up to check for prices, I saw that they weren't showing up, but after I refreshed the page, the discounts actually appeared. Try it out to see if maybe it works on your end too.
