Real Spatial videos on the Quest 3? Meta may take this Vision Pro exclusive from Apple

Meta is planning to support Spatial Videos on Quest according to code strings found in their iOS app.



Strings:

"Immerse yourself in your favourite memories by uploading videos on the Meta Quest app."



"Enable spatial video in your camera settings. {link}"



"Upload spatial… — M1 (@M1Astra) January 25, 2024





Immerse yourself in your favorite memories by uploading videos on the Meta Quest app

Enable spatial video in your camera settings

Upload spatial video

Spatial video ready

Will that end up being the case? Time will tell and it probably depends on how strict Apple is. Regardless of what happens: it’s a very neat idea. While I’m not expecting to be blown away by Spatial videos, they are still a novel concept and it would be a shame if they were stuck on Apple’s ecosystem.



... Then again, I’m still waiting for Resident Evil 4 Classic VR to leave Meta’s platform too.