Real Spatial videos on the Quest 3? Meta may take this Vision Pro exclusive from Apple
The Quest 3 is all about entertainment and having fun, but it can let you get your productivity up on the side too. The Vision Pro, on the other hand, wants to replace your workstation, but then it will still let you have a bit of fun with media and games, that’s fine.
But that’s just surface level. Both of these gizmos have unique features that help them stand out. And no, the Vision Pro's $3,500 price point — albeit unique — isn’t what I mean. I’m talking about things like Spatial Video on the Vision Pro, which… Actually may no longer be unique.
Because it seems like Meta may be working on a way to get Spatial Videos working on the Quest 3 too.
Meta is planning to support Spatial Videos on Quest according to code strings found in their iOS app.— M1 (@M1Astra) January 25, 2024
This one comes from a Vision Pro enthusiast, who has been following the product closely. This time around, however, a close examination of the iOS version of the Meta Quest companion app, has revealed a few interesting strings of code with mentions of:
- Immerse yourself in your favorite memories by uploading videos on the Meta Quest app
- Enable spatial video in your camera settings
- Upload spatial video
- Spatial video ready
And that last bit outright mentions the function, so there’s that.
For the record: this is still just a leak. Even if Meta is actually experimenting with the idea, that doesn’t mean that it will release such a feature. And part of that may be because of Apple patents, preventing anyone else from sourcing the concept. So, apply some salt grains at this time.
And now that that’s over with: it would be really cool, though, wouldn’t it? First of, this would make the Quest 3 or Quest Pro great choices for any owner of an iPhone 15 Pro. Or better yet: if you have friends with either of the devices, since the Quest line offers more of a social experience anyway, at least in comparison to what we know about the Vision Pro thus far.
But better yet: how great would it be if Meta actually brought the ability to record such videos to its app? That would not only provide the company with a better excuse for the app’s existence in the first place, but it would also give Quest fans more of a reason to actually use it.
And it would remove the need for an iPhone 15 in order to record Spatial vids. It would be neat to let the Android crowd have a bit of spatial fun too, right?
Will that end up being the case? Time will tell and it probably depends on how strict Apple is. Regardless of what happens: it’s a very neat idea. While I’m not expecting to be blown away by Spatial videos, they are still a novel concept and it would be a shame if they were stuck on Apple’s ecosystem.
... Then again, I’m still waiting for Resident Evil 4 Classic VR to leave Meta’s platform too.
