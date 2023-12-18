Meta Quest: You can now wirelessly stream and capture full-frame footage, but it’s not perfect
Meta is a leader when it comes to XR. Regardless of what you may think of the company’s morals, the fact of the matter is that it’s managed to produce some of the best VR headsets on the market. And that is very difficult to ignore.
Just like how it’s difficult to ignore that footage captured on the Quest 3 through its native capturing tools just looks weird. Why? Because it’s cropped. And my intent here, Zuck, was to show my friends what I’m seeing, not just what I’m allowed to show.
… Sort of.
So, what’s Casting 2.0? Well, it’s something that got introduced to the Meta Quest Developer Hub. As you may have guessed, that has to do with dev tools for dev peeps, but it’s an open platform so… You can pretend to be a dev for a while too.
The entire affair got a bit more enticing yet again, because the service has been further updated to allow you to wirelessly stream your footage. Of course, you can do more than just stream: you can record or livestream too, which makes for an awesome addition.
Because, after all, if you’re playing Beat Saber in standalone mode, everyone else at the party should be allowed to laugh along with your incompetence. Or bask in your epic skills. But that’s quite rarer, let’s be honest.
So, what’s the catch here? Well, basically: Casting 2.0 is still tucked away in the PC-side developer options. Sure, you have free access to download the Developer Hub here, but what we all really want is to see these options come natively to the Quest platform.
Oh, and fair warning: if you’re not an advanced tech user, you may want to look into some guides online before you attempt to start up your own wireless VR streaming solution. And if that statement made you nervous: best wait until a later, more user-friendly version becomes available.
