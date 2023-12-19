Meta’s Holiday Sale is now live: over 150 VR apps and games are up to 60% off
Great. You’ve gotten yourself a Quest 3, since you heard how it’s one of the best VR headsets around, and now you’re broke. And an unfortunate side effect of being broke is being unable to afford a lot of games or apps for your new favorite gadget.
I mean, free demos and built-in features can only get you so far, right? Well, luckily, you’ve opted to get broke at the right time of year. See, the Quest 3 can make like a console and run games and apps on its own. You just have to buy them first from Meta’s Quest store.
Which just so happens to be a store that’s offering its biggest seasonal sale, especially for the Christmas season. And that means that you can get some of VR’s biggest hits at a very low price, so long as you do so before January 2, 2024.
No need to rush to the other room and get your headset! The great thing about Meta’s platform is that you can browse its online store from the comfort of your web browser. That being said, there is — once again, unfortunately — a big caveat to the process.
You don’t see the actual discount amount until the game or app of your choice is in your cart. And for the life of me, I have no idea why Meta chooses this approach with every single sale. It feels scummy, as if the company is trying to hide something from its shoppers.
Well, at least you don’t need to make sure that you’ve applied some obvious code that’s on the store’s banner this time around…
So, this is your Xmas PSA, folks: if you want to see how low a game’s price can go, you first need to add it to your cart. Now, of course: some titles have gotten up to 60% off, but others offer just slight price markdowns, but hey: we’re happy with what we can get.
Speaking of which, which games should you get? Well, we have a few selections to help you make the right choice:
