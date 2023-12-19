Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Meta’s Holiday Sale is now live: over 150 VR apps and games are up to 60% off

Meta’s Holiday Sale is now live: over 150 VR apps and games are up to 60% off
Great. You’ve gotten yourself a Quest 3, since you heard how it’s one of the best VR headsets around, and now you’re broke. And an unfortunate side effect of being broke is being unable to afford a lot of games or apps for your new favorite gadget.

I mean, free demos and built-in features can only get you so far, right? Well, luckily, you’ve opted to get broke at the right time of year. See, the Quest 3 can make like a console and run games and apps on its own. You just have to buy them first from Meta’s Quest store.

Which just so happens to be a store that’s offering its biggest seasonal sale, especially for the Christmas season. And that means that you can get some of VR’s biggest hits at a very low price, so long as you do so before January 2, 2024.

Video Thumbnail


No need to rush to the other room and get your headset! The great thing about Meta’s platform is that you can browse its online store from the comfort of your web browser. That being said, there is — once again, unfortunately — a big caveat to the process.

You don’t see the actual discount amount until the game or app of your choice is in your cart. And for the life of me, I have no idea why Meta chooses this approach with every single sale. It feels scummy, as if the company is trying to hide something from its shoppers. 

Well, at least you don’t need to make sure that you’ve applied some obvious code that’s on the store’s banner this time around…

So, this is your Xmas PSA, folks: if you want to see how low a game’s price can go, you first need to add it to your cart. Now, of course: some titles have gotten up to 60% off, but others offer just slight price markdowns, but hey: we’re happy with what we can get.

Speaking of which, which games should you get? Well, we have a few selections to help you make the right choice:

Spoilers: a lot of the titles we’ve mentioned have found their way into Meta’s selection of discounted titles. If you’re eager to browse the full list, you can click here to head on over to Meta’s Quest store. Have fun shopping and happy holidays!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

If you want to see what MR is all about on the Quest 3, look no further than these MR games
If you want to see what MR is all about on the Quest 3, look no further than these MR games
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Samsung's Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy Glass headset could arrive in early 2024
Samsung's Vision Pro-rivaling Galaxy Glass headset could arrive in early 2024
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Neko Atsume Purrfect: the purr-fect VR escape for cat lovers — minus the fur balls!
Neko Atsume Purrfect: the purr-fect VR escape for cat lovers — minus the fur balls!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

For $10, this MR app for Meta's Quest platform will let you turn your room into a submarine
For $10, this MR app for Meta's Quest platform will let you turn your room into a submarine
Would you survive Squid Game? Test your skills in a safe VR challenge
Would you survive Squid Game? Test your skills in a safe VR challenge
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why:
Even if you don’t get a Vision Pro, 2024 may be the year you get a VR headset. Here’s why:
Microsoft Office makes its debut on the Meta Quest headsets
Microsoft Office makes its debut on the Meta Quest headsets
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Is Meta Quest 3's Immersive Home app the new best way to control your smart home?
Meta Quest: You can now wirelessly stream and capture full-frame footage, but it’s not perfect
Meta Quest: You can now wirelessly stream and capture full-frame footage, but it’s not perfect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless