Are you a Meta Quest+ subscriber? Then these are the games you're in for in February:



I mean, there's tons of games out there and that remains valid for the VR scene too. You've got good games? I mean, there's tons of games out there and that remains valid for the VR scene too. You've got PC VR games and then mixed-reality games , but at a certain point, the only question on your mind is: which among those are thegames?





Well, a great way to find out is through Meta's subscription service: for the low cost of $7.99 per month, you'll get access to two titles each month and as long as you stay subscribed, that access won't expire. So let's see if February's picks can get you convinced to join the sub. Well, a great way to find out is through Meta's subscription service: for the low cost of $7.99 per month, you'll get access to two titles each month and as long as you stay subscribed, that access won't expire. So let's see if February's picks can get you convinced to join the sub.









I Expect You To Die

















What a banger of a title, huh? And that should tell you something: this experience — often described as a staple of the VR gaming landscape — puts you in the shoes of a secret agent, set to go on a series of high priority missions.





The twist? The game is less "James Bond" and more "Austin Powers" and I mean that in the best way possible. During the adventure, you'll get to solve puzzles, enjoy comedic satire and mess around with a slew of interesting environments. If you've never played a title from this series, then this is a great opportunity to check it out.













Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate

















Another peculiar title. The way it is phrased should instantly give you a very specific vibe and if you're guessing that this is an anime game, then you're spot on. This is a narrative-driven title that puts you in the role of a time-bending sleuth.





This experience is said to feature quite a lot of stealth segments too, so keep that in mind, because I imagine that playing stealth in VR is a lot more involved than doing so via conventional means. Personally, I haven't played this one, but people online seem to be praising it's story and graphics, so if you're into anime, then you're likely to enjoy this ride too.













How does Quest+ work?



Okay then! These titles have managed to impress you, so is there anything else you need to know about Meta's subscription gaming service?



Okay then! These titles have managed to impress you, so is there anything else you need to know about Meta's subscription gaming service?

Your first month is free, then it's $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year

You can cancel at any time and if you do, you loose access to all claimed games

Speaking of, you've got to claim your games each month and if you don't: you don't get access

If you re-subscribe, you get back access to all claimed games

But that won't give you a chance to claim games you've missed out on claiming

Meta Quest+ is compatible with the Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3



And that's about it! It's a logical affair if anything. And if you're still eager to sing up, then all you've got to do is head on over to And that's about it! It's a logical affair if anything. And if you're still eager to sing up, then all you've got to do is head on over to Meta's Quest+ page and sign up. Happy gaming!