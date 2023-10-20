Does your Quest 3’s microphone sound bad? Meta is on the case, prepping an update

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Are you still on board the hype train for the Quest 3? Regardless of whether your unit has already arrived or you’re still beside the door, eagerly waiting for the courier to ring your bell: I get it. Expecting one of the best VR headsets to drop is super-exciting!

But here’s something that we don’t bring up nearly as much as we should: being among the best comes at a cost. And while we can’t begin to wonder what costs Meta’s team has paid in order for us to have gotten such an impressive headset, we can probably say that numerous minor issues and delayed features are side-effects of said paid costs.

But one hardware feature seems to have garnered a lot more complaints online than the rest. Namely: the microphone. But if the collective internet society is good at something, it’s fussing about until things happen. So, what is Meta going to do about this one?



Now, before we get to more Meta-side promises, let’s go over what the issue with the Quest 3’s built-in microphone actually is. Basically, it sounds like it sucks. Some people are saying it’s worse than the Quest 2’s, which shouldn’t be the case, given the spec bump.

Here’s a demo of the sound quality:



All of this may be bringing back memories of issues that the Quest Pro had, so Meta is no stranger to this brand of technical fault. As such, it’s probably a good thing that the company is already on the case and investigating the issue.

The showcased X — because I still don’t know what we’re supposed to call posts on Muskanian-era Twitter — is promising an update and hopefully Meta will, indeed, find a software fix that it can apply in order to alleviate or eradicate the nasty bug.

In other words, I sure hope that this is something on the software side of things, instead of on the hardware side, because if it’s the latter, an update can’t be guaranteed to fix things.
