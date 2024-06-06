Meta Quest 3 is getting an exclusive Hitman game
IO Interactive has just released a trailer for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, which is completely designed from the ground up for Meta Quest 3. The game will be exclusive to Quest 3 and will not come out for previous Quest headsets.
Hitman 3, which came out in 2021, got VR modes for PlayStation VR and PC as well. However, these modes were quite clearly just VR slapped onto a game not made for VR. The PC version in particular was received very poorly and got terrible reviews. Players criticized the VR port’s lack of options for gameplay, bad UI and subpar tracking.
Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded should work much better as it’s “rebuilt exclusively” for the Quest 3. I found it funny how, after players criticized the previous port’s restriction to using only one hand, IO Interactive specifically focused on dual wielding in the new trailer.
Two birds with two stones.
You might also notice that the game’s visual style has been changed. No doubt it was probably done to accommodate the reduced computing power of Quest 3 compared to a gaming PC or console. However, cel-shaded games like this have always held a special place in my heart for their charming looks. So I’m down with the new artstyle.
Our Meta Quest 3 review deemed it a massive upgrade over Quest 2. It’s easily one of the best VR headsets you can buy today. So Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded should play really well if IO Interactive has done its homework.
But it does kind of rub me the wrong way that owners of the previous Hitman 3 VR port aren’t getting any fixes as far as we know.
Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded can be pre-ordered from the Meta Horizon Store here for a 10 percent discount. There’s no concrete release date yet but both the trailer and the store page say summer 2024. The game will cost $29.99 at full price.
