Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!
Well, it finally happened, folks: the Meta Quest 3 launched a few days ago. While it’s still a bit too early to tell if it’s going to become one of the best VR headsets on the market, we can definitely admit that it’s a very strong contender.
But what about the "why" of that last statement? Well, that’s what this article is all about! After all, the Quest 3 is planned to start shipping on October 10, which is about a week away from today. So if you are still on the fence, you need a nifty article to tell you all about what’s new with the Quest 3.
The Quest 3 is the first XR headset, powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 platform, especially designed for AR and VR. This SoC enables headsets to work harder, better, faster, stronger and provide you with a superior viewing experience.
This allows the Quest 3 to do cool things such as adjust a game’s resolution in real time, in order to increase graphical fidelity or reduce strain, in order to provide a more stable experience.
While the Quest 3 is certainly an entertainment-focused VR headset, it differs from the Quest 2 and even the Quest Pro in one major way: its AR capabilities. Not only does the Quest 3 offer better passthrough in color, but it allows you to do things with that ability too.
Now, of course, a major caveat here is that if you are excited about this one, then you should know that you’ll be able to try it as soon as next year. But in theory, this does mean that you’ll be able to create something like a virtual workspace for yourself with the Quest 3.
Meta’s latest headset is also the first one to support built-in upper body tracking. While this doesn’t mean that you won’t need a set of trackers for fully immersive experiences, it does mean that you are enabled to achieve way more with the headset alone.
This is a massive upgrade over the previous iterations of the Quest, which were only able to track the position of the wearer’s head and arms (thanks to the controllers). The Quest 3 is capable of recognizing things such as elbows and even the position of the torso, which is sure to come in handy for existing and future XR experiences.
And, yes, this feature even has a name: Inside-Out Body Tracking, or IOBT.
So, here’s the thing: it is supper understandable if you don’t want to invest in a pricey set of VR body trackers. They cost a lot, are a pain to set up and not every game even works with them.
Basically, AI estimates — allegedly, with a high success rate — where the position of your legs should be, relative to the data from the IOBT system from the point above. Based on that: voila, you get kind-of-sort-of trackerless full-body tracking. Nice!
The Quest 3 is capable enough to recognize so-called microgestures from the wearer’s hand. Those would be pokes, grabs, clicks and presumably many more that can be implemented can be recognized by the headset and set to do stuff.
And, of course, we can’t really consider such a list “complete” with an exhaustive list of specifications for the Quest 3. Here they go:
So, is the Quest 3 a worthy successor to the Quest 2? For sure, especially for the asking price of $499 for the base 128GB model. After all, this is a PC-VR enabled headset, so you’ll be able to utilize your PC’s hard drive in order to store most of your favorite apps and games too.
But that being said: is this an upgrade that makes sense for you? Well, you still have some time until October 10 rolls around, which is when the headset is going to start shipping. And while we can't guess what your final call will be, we can surely say that we can't wait to try out the Quest 3 in real life!
And would you look at that? This happens to be that article! But right from the get go, I need to warn you: it’s a tempting headset, and Meta has certainly taken tons of notes from feedback on the Quest 2.But the question is: how big of a difference is enough for you before you can decide on spending on the upgrade? There’s no point in hitting around the bush, so let’s do this in a clean and understandable way:
Powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon XR chip
Augments: finally, proper AR support!... In 2024
Here's what you can expect to be able to do next year.
So, Meta calls these Augments and essentially, they are interactive objects that you can place in the physical space around you. As in, something really close to what Apple showcased with the Vision Pro, but it’s still early to do a proper comparison.
IOBT: The Quest 3 tracks your upper body, no trackers required!
AI-Generated Legs? AI-Generated Legs!
So Meta has come up with an alternative for those of us who aren’t in need of hyper-accurate tracking: AI-Generated Legs.
Microgestures: the Quest 3 makes like the Apple Pro
The Quest 3: hard numbers and specs
- Supports 4K with “infinite displays”
- Runs on a resolution of 2064×2208 pixels per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate
- Capable of 120Hz (still experimental and limited)
- 110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical
- Lens adjustment from 58mm to 71mm IPD
- Runs on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 chipset
- Equipped with Pancake lenses
- Supports 3D Spatial Audio (40% louder than the Quest 2)
- Has two RGB camera with 18 PPD
- 8GB of DRAM
- Offers 2.2 hours of battery life on average
- Can be used while charging
- 512gr of weight (40% less than the Quest 2)
- Controllers support TruTouch variable haptics
- Works with Air Link
- Wi-Fi 6E support
