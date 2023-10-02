Should you buy a Quest 3? Here’s a list of all the new top features to help you decide!

"why"

AI-Generated Legs? AI-Generated Legs!

Microgestures: the Quest 3 makes like the Apple Pro

The Quest 3: hard numbers and specs

Supports 4K with “infinite displays”

Runs on a resolution of 2064×2208 pixels per eye with a 90Hz refresh rate

Capable of 120Hz (still experimental and limited)

110 degrees horizontal, 96 degrees vertical

Lens adjustment from 58mm to 71mm IPD

Runs on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen2 chipset

Equipped with Pancake lenses

Supports 3D Spatial Audio (40% louder than the Quest 2 )

) Has two RGB camera with 18 PPD

8GB of DRAM

Offers 2.2 hours of battery life on average

Can be used while charging

512gr of weight (40% less than the Quest 2 )

) Controllers support TruTouch variable haptics

Works with Air Link

Wi-Fi 6E support

we can't wait

So, here’s the thing: it is supper understandable if you don’t want to invest in a pricey set of VR body trackers. They cost a lot, are a pain to set up and not every game even works with them.So Meta has come up with an alternative for those of us who aren’t in need of hyper-accurate tracking: AI-Generated Legs.Basically, AI estimates — allegedly, with a high success rate — where the position of your legs should be, relative to the data from the IOBT system from the point above. Based on that: voila, you get kind-of-sort-of trackerless full-body tracking. Nice!Theis capable enough to recognize so-called microgestures from the wearer’s hand. Those would be pokes, grabs, clicks and presumably many more that can be implemented can be recognized by the headset and set to do stuff.And, of course, we can’t really consider such a list “complete” with an exhaustive list of specifications for the. Here they go:So, is thea worthy successor to the? For sure, especially for the asking price of $499 for the base 128GB model. After all, this is a PC-VR enabled headset, so you’ll be able to utilize your PC’s hard drive in order to store most of your favorite apps and games too.But that being said: is this an upgrade that makes sense for you? Well, you still have some time until October 10 rolls around, which is when the headset is going to start shipping. And while we can't guess what your final call will be, we can surely say thatto try out thein real life!